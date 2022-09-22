Sports

IND vs AUS: Jasprit Bumrah likely to play second T20I

India's premier pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, is likely to play the second T20I against Australia at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur. Bumrah, who was included in India's squad for the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup, missed the series opener. The 28-year-old was ruled out of the Asia Cup due to a back injury. India's pace attack missed his services in the Mohali T20I.

Absence Why did Bumrah miss the 1st T20I?

At the toss (1st T20I), Indian captain Rohit Sharma informed that the team management wanted to give some more time to Bumrah. Rohit added that Bumrah will "come back in the second game". "The management did not want to rush him and that is the reason for his absence in the Mohali game," said a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source.

Replacement Who will make way for Bumrah?

Bumrah is likely to replace senior pacer Umesh Yadav in the second T20I. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will continue the Indian pace attack despite leaking over 50 runs in the Mohali T20I. Meanwhile, Harshal Patel played his first match after recovering from his side strain. Umesh had come in as a replacement for injured Mohammed Shami. India also have Deepak Chahar in the reserves.

Information India's squad for Australia T20Is

India squad for Australia T20Is: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.