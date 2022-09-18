Sports

ICC T20 World Cup: KL Rahul to open for India

Sep 18, 2022

KL Rahul will open for India (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

KL Rahul will open the batting for India in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, starting next month. Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma confirmed the same on Sunday ahead of India's T20I series versus Australia. There has been a lot of chatter regarding Virat Kohli after his century at the Asia Cup 2022 as an opener. Here are further details.

Rohit said Kohli is a definite opening option as India's third opener and stated Rahul will open. "We will keep in mind that since we haven't taken a third opener, he (Kohli) can obviously open. He opens for his franchise and has done really well. It is a definite option for us," said Rohit.

Rohit said the opening position won't be experimented much. "I have had a chat with Rahul [Dravid] bhai that we will have to open with Virat in some matches because he is our third opener. We saw that in the last match, and we are quite happy with what we saw. I don't think we will experiment for that position a lot.

Rohit said it is nice to have options available ahead of a World Cup. "It's always nice to have options available to you," said Rohit. "It is very important when you go in a tournament like a World Cup. You want flexibility. We only talk about it, but this is actually what it means."

In nine innings as an opener in T20Is, Kohli has scored 400 runs. His average is 57.14 and his strike rate reads 57.14. He has one hundred and two fifties as an opener. Kohli's majority of runs have come at number three. He has amassed 2623 runs at 54.65. He has smashed 27 fifties at number three.