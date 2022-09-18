Sports

Bengaluru FC win the 2022 Durand Cup: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 18, 2022, 08:19 pm 1 min read

Bengaluru FC beat Mumbai City FC 2-1 to win the 2022 Durand Cup at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. Bengaluru FC have won their maiden Durand Cup honor to add to an illustrious list of silverware in recent history. Sivasakhti Narayanan handed Bengaluru the lead early on before Greg Stewart equalized in the 30th minute. Alan Costa scored the winner after half-time.

Bengaluru FC won the ISL in 2018-19. Bengaluru have been two-time winners of the I-League in 2013-14 and 2015-16 respectively. Bengaluru have won the Federation Cup on three occasions. And now, they have added the Durand Cup in their cabinet.