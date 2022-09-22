Sports

Smriti Mandhana becomes fastest Indian to 3,000 WODI runs

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 22, 2022, 10:59 am 2 min read

Mandhana has the fourth-most WODI runs in 2022

Star opener Smriti Mandhana smashed a pivotal 51-ball 40 in India Women's 88-run win over England Women in the second ODI. In the process, Mandhana completed 3,000 runs in the 50-over format. She is the third Indian woman to reach this landmark after Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet. However, Mandhana has become the fastest Indian to attain the feat. Here are the key stats.

Context Why does this story matter?

Mandhana touched the 3,000-run mark in her 76th WODI innings.

She broke the record of veteran Mithali, who unlocked the achievement in 88 innings.

Overall, Mandhana is just behind Belinda Clark (62 innings) and Meg Lanning (64).

Among both women and men, Mandhana is the third-fastest Indian to complete 3,000 ODI runs after Shikhar Dhawan (72) and Virat Kohli (75).

Career Mandhana averages 43.18 in WODIs

Mandhana made her WODI debut in 2013 against Bangladesh in Ahmedabad. She has become India's mainstay opener across formats. In a career spanning nearly a decade, Mandhana has slammed 3,023 runs from 76 ODIs at an average of 43.18. She has a strike rate of 84.37 in the format. Mandhana owns five centuries and 24 half-centuries with the best score of 135.

Information Fourth-most WODI runs in 2022

Mandhana has the fourth-most runs in WODIs in 2022. She has racked up 646 runs from 14 matches at an average of 49.69. The left-handed batter is behind Lara Wolvaardt (882), Harmanpreet (750), and Nat Sciver (653) on the list.

2nd ODI How did the 2nd ODI pan out?

India Women hammered England Women in the second ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Harmanpreet Kaur smashed a sensational 143* to help India Women post a mammoth 333/5 in 50 overs. Harleen Deol chipped in with a 58-run knock. In response, England Women (245/10) faltered with the bat to surrender the series.