India beat Sri Lanka in first T20I: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jul 25, 2021, 11:28 pm

Suryakumar Yadav was the top scorer for India

The Indian cricket team beat Sri Lanka in the first T20I of the three-match series on Sunday in Colombo. Sent into bat, Team India rode on a fine half-century by Suryakumar Yadav to post 164/5 in 20 overs. In reply, the Lankans faltered with the bat to lose the match. Here we present the records that were broken.

Dhawan

Dhawan smashes a host of records

Shikhar Dhawan (46) became the third Indian to surpass the 1,700-run mark in T20Is (1,719). The southpaw Umar Akmal (1,690) and David Miller (1,716) in terms of T20I runs. Dhawan (335) also became the second Indian batter after Virat Kohli (339) to surpass the 300-run mark against Lanka in T20Is. He is also the second batter after Kohli to hit 30-plus fours against SL.

Chahal

Chahal equals Tahir's tally in T20Is

Yuzvendra Chahal (1/19) was sensational for India with the ball. The wrist-spinner bowled 10 dot balls. Chahal has raced to 63 T20I wickets and has matched the tally of Imran Tahir. He has raced to 15 wickets against Lanka as well. Since the 50-over World Cup in 2019, Chahal has claimed 17 wickets in 18 T20Is. Since 2018, he has claimed 37 T20I scalps.

Information

Surya smashes his second fifty in T20Is

Suryakumar scored his 50 from 34 balls, hitting five fours and two sixes. The right-handed batter brought up his second T20I fifty, having played just three innings. Surya has an average of 46.33 in T20Is.

SL vs IND

How did the first T20I pan out?

Sri Lanka got the perfect start, dismissing Prithvi Shaw (0) for a golden duck on debut. Dhawan and Sanju Samson (27) added 51 runs for the second wicket. Surya joined Dhawan and the two put on another 62 runs. Ishan Kishan's 20* helped India get to 164/5. In reply, Lanka were reduced to 50/3.

Do you know?

Asalanka scores 44 on debut, Bhuvi races to 49 wickets

Charith Asalanka scored a 26-ball 44 for the Lankans on debut. He smashed three fours and three sixes. He enjoyed a strike rate of 169.23. For India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed four wickets and has raced to 49 in T20Is.