IND vs SA, 2nd T20I: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by Parth Dhall Oct 01, 2022, 04:48 pm 3 min read

India lead the three-match T20I series 1-0

India and South Africa will square off in the 2nd T20I at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on October 2. The Men in Blue drew first blood in the three-match series after demolishing the Proteas in Thiruvananthapuram. Indian pacers wreaked havoc, decimating the batters with swing. Will Temba Bavuma-led South Africa bounce back in Guwahati? Here is the match preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati will host this fixture. The venue has hosted only one T20I, which turned out to be a low-scoring encounter. Australia chased 119 after bowling out India. In T20 cricket, the average first-innings score at this venue is 127. The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network (7:00 PM) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app.

India Will Mohammed Siraj play the 2nd T20I?

India continue to miss the services of injured Jasprit Bumrah. Notably, Mohammed Siraj has replaced him for the SA series. It remains to be seen if the former gets some game-time. Deepak Chahar and Arshdeep Singh took five wickets between them in the 1st T20I. Moreover, it will be interesting to see if skipper Rohit Sharma plays both Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant.

SA Heinrich Klaasen could bolster SA's batting

South Africa played a full-strength XI in Thiruvananthapuram. Pacers Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, and Wayne Parnell were effective despite defending a paltry 106. Although skipper Bavuma might not change their XI after a solitary game, they have Heinrich Klaasen in the reserves. The latter has fared well in the Indian conditions in the past. Bowling all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius could be brought in too.

Probable XI A look at the Probable XIs

India (Probable XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh. South Africa (Probable XI): Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Temba Bavuma (captain), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs/Klaasen, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

History Team India eyes this record

India haven't lost a T20I series at home since February 2019. Since November 2019, India won seven back-to-back series at home (vs Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, West Indies, England, and New Zealand). India are unbeaten in 10 T20I series at home, the most by a team in home conditions. They are on the brink of winning another. Australia recorded eight such series wins between 2006-10.

Record SA yet to lose a T20I series in India

South Africa maintain their unbeaten streak in white-ball cricket in India since 2010. They have not lost a limited-overs series in the nation in this period. The Proteas last lost a series in India when Sachin Tendulkar struck the first-ever double hundred in men's ODIs. To date, SA have won one and drawn two T20I series in India.

Fantasy XI A look at Fantasy teams

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Virat Kohli, David Miller, Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aiden Markram, Arshdeep Singh (vice-captain), Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Kagiso Rabada. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli (captain), David Miller, Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel (vice-captain), Aiden Markram, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kagiso Rabada.