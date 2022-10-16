Sports

ICC T20 World Cup, Namibia trounce Sri Lanka: Key stats

ICC T20 World Cup, Namibia trounce Sri Lanka: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Oct 16, 2022, 01:00 pm 3 min read

Namibia now enjoy a 1-1 win-loss record against SL (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Namibia bested Sri Lanka by 55 runs to slam a thunderous start to the 2022 T20 World Cup. It's also their maiden win over SL in 20-over cricket. Batting first, the Gerhard Erasmus-led side piloted to 163/7. Jan Frylinck (44) and JJ Smit (31*) were the architects of the same. Later, SL were down to 21/3 in the powerplay, eventually losing the bout (108/10).

Match How did the match pan out?

Put to bat, Namibia lost their openers early and were reduced to 93/6 in 14.2 overs. Frylinck was then joined by Smit, and the pair plundered 69 runs for the seventh wicket. For Lankans, pacer Pramod Madushan (2/37) had the best numbers. Chasing 164, SL lost their top four within seven overs to surrender the duel. Meanwhile, skipper Dasun Shanaka was their top-scorer (29).

Namibia A historic win for Namibia!

Namibia have now bettered their T20I record against SL (1-1). They had suffered a seven-wicket drubbing in their previous meet during the 2021 T20 WC. Batting first, Namibia had folded on 96, with number three batter Craig Williams (29) as the top-scorer. For SL, spinner Maheesh Theekshana (3/25) creamed his rivals' top and middle-order. Later, Bhanuka Rajapaksa's 27-ball 42* steered them home.

Frylinck Frylinck puts the Lankans under the cosh

Namibia could have folded early if not for an awe-inspiring show from Frylinck. The southpaw fetched four fours and steered to a 28-ball 44 before being run-out after completing a single on the last ball of the innings. He couldn't have asked for a better occasion to clock his career-best score in T20Is. He now has 184 runs while striking just over 110.

Smit Smit muscles Namibia past 160

Smit was the X factor in Namibia's fight against the Lankans. The bowling all-rounder whipped two fours and as many sixes, including two boundaries off Madushan to remain unharmed on 31(16). The knock saw him race to 556 runs while averaging a laud-worthy 34.76. What's striking is that he has compiled those many runs while striking at 148.26.

Namibia Namibia fetch these records

As per Kausthub Gudipati, Namibia stamped the highest T20I total by an Associate team against SL (163/7). They beat Afghanistan (153/7, 2016), Canada (138, 2008), and Ireland (135/7, 2009) in this regard. Notably, Namibia also registered their highest T20I score against a full-member nation. They bettered their previous bests of 161/4 vs Zimbabwe, 146/5 vs Zimbabwe, and 144/5 vs PAK.

Partnership Smit-Frylinck ink this jaw-dropping record

Smit and Frylinck unleashed a late assault thereby piling miseries on the Lankans. The duo added 70 runs for the seventh wicket. As per Kausthub Gudipati, it's the highest sixth or lower wicket partnership for Associates against full members in men's T20Is. They have bettered Mudassar Bukhari and Tom Cooper (53* vs Zimbabwe, 2014) and Richie Berrington and Preston Mommsen (51 vs Zimbabwe, 2016).