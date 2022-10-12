Sports

Decoding Shakib Al Hasan's stats in T20I cricket

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 12, 2022, 06:01 pm 3 min read

Shakib Al Hasan is the highest wicket-taker in T20Is (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Shakib Al Hasan will lead Bangladesh in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The veteran all-rounder has been a cornerstone of the national team ever since his international debut in 2006. Shakib scored a valiant 70 versus New Zealand in the tri-series on Wednesday but it wasn't enough. Here we decode Shakib's stats in T20I cricket.

Most wickets Highest wicket-taker in T20Is

With 122 wickets in 103 games, Shakib is leading the wicket-taking charts in T20Is. While four other players have taken over 100 wickets in the format, Tim Southee (121) is closest to Shakib's tally. Among Bangladesh players, Mustafizur Rahman follows the all-rounder in the list with 94 scalps. Shakib has 52, 34 and, 36 wickets in home, away (home of opposition), and neutral venues.

Economy Shakib's sensational economy rate

Among bowlers with at least 80 T20I wickets, Shakib's economy rate of 6.71 is the fourth best (full-member team players). Rashid Khan (6.24), Saeed Ajmal (6.36), and Shahid Afridi (6.63) lead this list. The left-arm spinner has six four-fers in T20Is alongside a five-for, which came against West Indies in 2018. He recorded figures of 5/20 in that contest.

Runs Bangladesh's leading run-scorer in the format

Shakib's tally of 2,131 T20I runs is the highest for a Bangladesh batter (50s:11). He is the only player with at least 2,000 runs and 50 wickets in the format. The southpaw has an average and strike rate of 23.41 and 121.49 respectively. Shakib has managed 851, 666, and 614 runs respectively in home, away (home of opposition) and neutral venues.

T20 WC A veteran of T20 World Cup

Shakib has appeared in all seven previous editions of the competition. He is Bangladesh's highest wicket-taker and run-scorer in T20 World Cups. The southpaw is also the joint-fourth-most capped player in the tournament, having made 31 appearances. In preliminary matches, his tally (31) is only second to compatriot Mushfiqur Rahim, who has played 33 games in the category.

Stat attack Highest wicket-taker in T20 WCs

With 41 wickets under his belt, Shakib is the highest wicket-taker of the tournament. The left-arm spinner has three four-wicket hauls in T20 WC. Among Bangladesh players, Al-Amin Hossain follows Shakib with 18 wickets in his kitty. With the bat, he has scored 698 runs in the tournament at an average and strike rate of 26.84 and 124.63 respectively (50s: 3).

Form How has Shakib fared this year?

Shakib has had a mixed year as far as T20I cricket is concerned. While he has scored 237 runs in nine games, he has taken just five wickets. The left-handed batter has slammed two T20I half-centuries this year. The 35-year-old certainly has to put up a better show if Bangladesh intend to make a mark in the gala event in Australia.

Information His stats in overall T20 cricket

Coming to his numbers in overall 20-over cricket, Shakib has so far scored 6,189 runs in 377 games which include 25 half-centuries. With the ball, he has taken 427 wickets at an economy rate of 6.79 (4-fers: 10, 5-fers: 4)