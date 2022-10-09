Sports

England outfox Australia in 1st T20I: Key stats

Oct 09, 2022

Alex Hales slammed his 10th T20I fifty (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England beat Australia to clinch a nail-biting eight-run win at Optus on Sunday. Batting first, the visitors blasted their way to 208/6. Jos Buttler (68) and Alex Hales (84) took the Aussies to the cleaners. For Australia, Nathan Ellis (3/20) was the only positive. Chasing 209, David Warner (73) put the hosts in the driver's seat, but the effort wasn't enough (200/9). Here's more.

Match How did the match pan out?

England were off to a majestic start with the Buttler and Hales bashing the hosts left, right, and center. With the openers gone, England's middle-order crumbled at the death but somehow got past 200, credit to Chris Woakes' cameo (13*). Later, Australia lost Cameron Green but curtailed the chase thanks to Warner, Mitchell Marsh (36), and Marcus Stoinis (35). However, England prevailed in the end.

Buttler Buttler returns with a bang!

Buttler looked his usual self despite coming off a calf injury. The stylish batter thumped eight fours and fours sixes as he raced to a 32-ball 68, striking at 212.50. He brought up his 16th half-century and fourth against the Aussies in T20I cricket. Buttler's whirlwind inning has gotten him to 2,295 runs at 33.26. Versus Australia, he now owns 460 runs at 41.81.

Hales Hales shreds the Aussie attack to pieces

Hales has played aplenty in the Aussie conditions to the Big Bash League (BBL). The fearless striker used his experience, dishing out a 51-ball 84. He struck 12 fours and three sixes before mistiming Kane Richardson and getting caught at long-off. Hales notched his 10th fifty in the format and second against the Kangaroos. Overall, he now has 1,858 runs while striking at 138.03.

Information Ellis dazzles at Optus

Ellis bowled beautifully as he coupled his raw pace with slower ones and back-of-a-length deliveries to tally 3/20 in four overs. He has raced to 15 scalps in five outings, averaging 8.53. Meanwhile, Kane Richardson (1/39), Stoinis (1/36), and Daniel Sams (1/42) had moderate returns.

Records Interesting records scripted by England

Buttler and Hales plundered 132 runs in merely 68 deliveries. As per ESPNcricinfo, it's the highest opening stand by an English duo against Australia in T20Is. Also, it's the second-highest opening partnership by England, ranking behind Hales and Michael Lumb's 143* versus New Zealand in 2013. Notably, it was England's 15th score in excess of 200 in T20I cricket.

Warner Warner kept England under the pump

The mammoth chase looked well in reach as long as Warner stayed at the crease. He clubbed a 44-ball 73, whacking eight fours and two sixes. It was his 24th fifty in T20Is and his third against arch-rivals England. Interestingly, Warner had racked up 75(41) a couple of days back against the Windies in a series decider. He now has 2,846 runs, averaging 34.28.

Information Warner storms past 11,000 T20 runs

Warner's blitz piloted him past 11,000 runs in T20 cricket. The southpaw has compiled a monstrous 11,032 runs while averaging 38.43 and striking at a distinguishable rate of 141.76. He clubbed his 101st fifty in T20 cricket, besides owning eight hundreds (HS: 135*).

Do you know? First Australian to breach 11,000-run mark in T20s

Warner is the first Aussie batter to attain the milestone, with Aaron Finch (10,844) following suit. He surpassed Virat Kohli (11,030) and now ranks behind Chris Gayle (14,562), Kieron Pollard (11,915), and Shoaib Malik (11,902).

Finch Third-fastest to 3,000 T20I runs

Finch, who batted at number four, managed a 7-ball 12 with a solitary maximum. Nonetheless, it was just enough for the Aussie skipper to attain 3,000 runs in T20Is, averaging 34.48. As per ESPNcricinfo, the Run Machine has become the third fastest to unlock this feat in terms of innings (98), behind Kohli and Babar Azam (81 each).