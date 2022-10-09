Sports

Ish Sodhi completes 100 T20I wickets: Decoding his stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 09, 2022, 05:38 pm 3 min read

Ish Sodhi became the fifth bowler to take 100 T20I wickets (Source: Twitter/ @ICC)

Veteran New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi has completed 100 T20I wickets. He achieved the feat against Bangladesh in the third match of the ongoing tri-series, also involving Pakistan. Sodhi dismissed opener Najmul Hossain Shanto to get the feat. Overall, he took two wickets in the game, taking his wicket tally to 101 in the format. Here we look at his stats in T20I cricket.

Context Why does this story matter?

Sodhi played an instrumental role in taking New Zealand to an eight-wicket win.

He delivered a stellar spell and recorded figures worth 2/31 in four overs.

Besides Shanto, Sodhi dismissed Mosaddek Hossain in the game.

As a result, the Bangla Tigers could only post 137/8 in their allotted 20 overs.

New Zealand's chase was smooth and they subsequently crossed the line.

Milestones Feats achieved by Ish Sodhi

Sodhi became the second New Zealander and fifth bowler overall to complete 100 T20I wickets. Shakib Al Hasan (122), Rashid Khan (118), Tim Southee (117), and Lasith Malinga (107) occupy the top four places. He is the third-fastest to get the milestone, having taken 78 matches. Rashid (53) and Malinga (76) are ahead of him. Sodhi is the third spinner to accomplish the milestone.

Numbers Sodhi has been brilliant against Bangladesh

Meanwhile, Sodhi has always enjoyed playing against Bangladesh in the format. He has so far taken 14 wickets in six T20Is against the opposition, joint second-most alongside Southee. Rashid tops the chart with 17 scalps. Among bowlers who have taken at least 10 wickets against Bangladesh, Sodhi (9.7) has the best strike rate. He also has a four-wicket haul against the opposition.

Career Decoding Sodhi's career stats

Sodhi, who made his T20I debut back in 2014, is NZ's fifth most-capped player in the format. Sodhi has a decent career economy rate of 8.06 and an average of 21.54. While the 29-year-old has three four-wicket hauls in the format, his best figures (4/28) were recorded against Australia last year.

Twitter Post A new record!

#StatChat | Ish Sodhi joins Tim Southee and @WHITE_FERNS skipper @sophdevine77 (109*) as the only New Zealand players to take 100 T20I wickets. pic.twitter.com/A0Fop0Vy03 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) October 9, 2022

Information A veteran of T20 cricket

Overall in T20 cricket, Sodhi has taken 245 wickets in 216 games at 23.95. He has claimed six four-wicket hauls alongside a five-fer. He has also been pretty handy as a lower-order batter and even has a half-century in the format.

Summary How did the match pan out?

New Zealand restricted Bangladesh to 137/8 after electing to bowl first in Christchurch. Besides Sodhi, Trent Boult, Southee and Michael Bracewell also took two wickets apiece. Shanto (33) scored the most for Bangladesh. In reply, the Kiwis crossed the line in just 17.5 overs, clinching the contest by eight wickets. Opener Devon Conway starred with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 51-ball 70.