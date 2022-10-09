Sports

India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: Visitors hoard 278/7

Team India needs 279 runs to win the second ODI in Ranchi and pocket the three-match series. Put to bat, South Africa struggled at first but got themselves out of their misery. Crunch fifties from Reeza Hendricks (74) and Aiden Markram (79) set the foundation for a competitive total (278/7). For India, seamer Mohammed Siraj shone with three wickets to his name. Here's more.

The hosts conceded only seven runs in the first two overs. Siraj got the breakthrough, bowling wide and outside off, getting Quinton de Kock (5) bowled out for an inside edge. Interestingly, he wound up with a wicket maiden. Janneman Malan and Hendricks found occasional boundaries before debutant Shahbaz Ahmed got the former out LBW in the 10th over.

SA were in a spot of bother and needed a Markram masterclass to stay afloat. The talented batter rose to the occasion, bashing an 89-ball 79. He slammed seven fours and a six before being trumped by Washington Sundar in the 39th over. He clocked his fifth fifty in the format. Overall, Markram has 1,079 runs in his kitty, averaging 29.16.

Hendricks, who featured in his first game on the tour underway, dished out a crisp 74 off 76 deliveries. He belted nine fours and a six and struck at over 97.00. Hendricks, who came in at 40/2, stitched a mammoth 129-run stand with Markram to get the visitors past 160. With his fourth ODI fifty, he has now raced to 639 runs at 27.78.

Siraj (3/38) is enjoying a red-hot form thereby racing to 16 scalps in ODIs this year. Left-arm spinner Shahbaz wound up with 1/54 in 10 overs. Off-spinner Sundar, who replaced an injured Deepak Chahar for the remaining SA ODIs, claimed 1/60. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav and Shardul Thakur snapped up a wicket each.