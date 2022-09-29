Sports

Rohit Sharma breaks this record of MS Dhoni: Details here

Rohit Sharma breaks this record of MS Dhoni: Details here

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 29, 2022, 01:56 pm 2 min read

Rohit has most T20I wins as an Indian skipper in a calendar year (Source: Twitter@ImRo45)

Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma led his side to a win in the first T20I against South Africa. He has scripted a captaincy record with his victory, surpassing MS Dhoni. India restricted SA to 106/8 in 20 overs and then won with eight wickets to spare. KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav slammed impressive unbeaten fifties as Arshdeep Singh did well with the ball.

Do you know? Most wins by an Indian skipper in a calendar year

Rohit claimed his 16th T20I win as India captain in the ongoing calendar year. He has bettered the record of former skipper Dhoni, who had registered 15 wins in the year 2016.

Success Rohit is the second-most successful captain for India in T20Is

Rohit is also the second-most successful skipper for India in T20Is. Rohit has led India in 43 matches to date. He has enjoyed 34 wins at 79.06%. He is only behind Dhoni, who clocked 41 wins as skipper from 72 games. Recently, Rohit bettered the captaincy record of Virat Kohli, who led India to 30 wins from 50 games.

Information Rohit is the fifth-most successful skipper

Out of the 43 matches, Rohit has won 34 and lost nine. Overall, Rohit is the fifth-most successful skipper in the format after Eoin Morgan, and Asghar Stanikzai (42 each), Dhoni (41), and Aaron Finch (36). Only Stanikzai has a better win percentage (81.73).

IND vs SA India shine versus SA

India bowled really well on a two-paced wicket. South Africa failed to get going after a shocking start. Aiden Markram scored a crucial 25 as Wayne Parnell and Keshav Maharaj chipped in late on. All five Indian bowlers were excellent. Spinners R Ashwin and Axar Patel controlled the flow of runs. In response, India were under pressure early on but got the job done.

Information India beat Australia 2-1

Prior to this win versus the Proteas, Rohit led India to a 2-1 series win over world champions Australia. India lost the first match before coming back to win the next two. India are on a three-match winning run at the moment.