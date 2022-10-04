Sports

Tim Paine set to return to professional cricket: Details here

Written by Parth Dhall Oct 04, 2022, 03:53 pm 2 min read

Tim Paine led Australia for over three years (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia's Tim Paine is set to play his first professional in over 18 months. He has been named in Tasmania's Sheffield Shield squad for the Queensland fixture, later this week. Paine last played a professional match in 2021 (First-Class). The 37-year-old stepped down as Australia's Test captain with immediate effect in November last year. He took an indefinite break from cricket later on.

Information A look at Tasmania squad

A look at Tasmania squad: Jackson Bird, Jake Doran, Jarrod Freeman, Caleb Jewell, Riley Meredith, Ben McDermott, Tim Paine, Sam Rainbird, Peter Siddle, Jordan Silk (captain), Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward, Beau Webster.

Paine Why did Paine leave Test captaincy?

As stated, Paine stepped down as Australia's Test captain last year. He left the role after the story of him sending lewd text messages to a former Cricket Tasmania employee in 2017 re-emerged. Paine had taken over the mantle from Steven Smith in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal in 2018 that rocked Australian cricket. The captaincy role had revived Paine's Test career.

Information The controversy involving Paine

Paine quit as Australia's captain after a leading Australian newspaper reported that he was involved in the sexting scandal. Reportedly, he had sent an unsolicited explicit image of himself along with lewd text messages to a female employee of Cricket Tasmania (CT) in 2017.

Numbers The end of Paine's reign

Paine resigned after leading Australia for over three years. He led Australia to 11 wins in 23 Tests during his stint. In his leadership, Australia lost eight matches, while four ended in drawn. Paine made his Test debut in July 2010. However, he was dropped from the side in October. Paine was recalled to the Test side in November 2017 (missed 35 Tests).

Information A look at Paine's Test numbers

In a career spanning over a decade, Paine has 1,534 runs from 35 Tests at an average of 32.63. The tally includes nine half-centuries. Paine, a potent wicket-keeper, had the most number of catches (63) in the ICC World Test Championship (2019-2021).