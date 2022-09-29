Sports

Jasprit Bumrah likely to miss T20 World Cup: Details here

Written by Parth Dhall Edited by Rajdeep Saha Sep 29, 2022, 03:39 pm 3 min read

Bumrah will miss action for months (Photo credit: Twitter/@Jaspritbumrah93)

In a blow to Team India, premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah could be ruled out of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. Bumrah missed the first T20I against South Africa after he complained of back pain. He did not travel with the team due to this reason. As per PTI, a BCCI official informed that Bumrah could be out for months.

Information Bumrah won't play the T20 WC: BCCI official

"Bumrah is not going to play the World T20 for sure. He has a serious back condition. It's a stress fracture and he could be out for a period of six months," the senior BCCI official told PTI.

Developments A look at the latest developments

Earlier this year, Bumrah suffered a back injury that ruled him out of the Asia Cup. However, he recovered in time for the Australia series. Bumrah was also included in India's squad for the T20 World Cup. The senior pacer missed the series opener before playing the rain-curtailed second T20I. Bumrah conceded 50 runs in the series decider.

Options Mohammed Shami or Deepak Chahar will replace Bumrah

As per reports, Mohammed Shami or Deepak Chahar will replace Bumrah for the T20 World Cup in Australia. Shami was included in India's T20I squad for the Australia and South Africa series, however, he was ruled out after contracting the novel coronavirus. Meanwhile, Deepak Chahar impressed heavily in the first T20I versus SA, picking up two scalps.

India India's death-bowling issues can heighten in Bumrah's absence

India's death-bowling shortcomings were on focus in recent times. Now with Bumrah set to miss the global event, India could suffer big time at the death. They have to turn towards Arshdeep Singh and Harshal Patel as primary options. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will need to find his rhythm as well. It remains to be seen, how the Indian team management works on the area.

Information India's squad for ICC T20 World Cup

India's squad for T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Bumrah JB has hardly played much cricket since IPL 2022

After the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, Bumrah played the rescheduled Test versus England. He appeared in one T20I against England, claiming 2/10. This was followed by two ODI matches against England where he claimed 6/19 and 2/49. He made his return versus Australia, playing two T20Is with his figures reading 1/23 and 0/50.

Information Bumrah's T20I numbers

In 60 T20I matches, Bumrah has claimed 70 scalps at an average of 20.22. He has recorded an economy rate of just 6.62. Bumrah has picked up 35 wickets at the death (16-20) for India at 17.08. He has an impressive economy rate of 7.49.

Injury Bumrah suffered stress fracture to the back before as well

Bumrah has suffered stress fracture to the back before in 2019. The injury occurred right after India's tour of West Indies. Notably, Bumrah had claimed 13 wickets in the two fixtures. Following the injury, Bumrah endured a lengthy spell on the sidelines, missing home series against South Africa and Bangladesh respectively.