England outclass SA in 2nd Test: ICC WTC 2021-23 table

Written by V Shashank Aug 28, 2022, 12:45 pm 3 min read

England have a PCT of 35.19 in 2021-23 WTC cycle (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England annihilated South Africa with an innings win at Old Trafford to level the series 1-1. SA's shoddy show dropped them to the second spot in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 standings. They now own a Points Percentage (PCT) of 66.67. Meanwhile, England improved their PCT to 35.19 while being seated seventh. We look at the updated ICC WTC table.

2nd Test England rout South Africa at Old Trafford

England were on song in the first innings, bowling to a plan and getting the better of SA. The Proteas managed just 151, with Kagiso Rabada scoring 36. For England, James Anderson and Stuart Broad claimed three wickets each. In response, England rode on centuries from Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes to post 415/9d. In the second innings, SA were once again poor.

Standings ICC WTC standings: SA falter, Australia reclaim the top spot

Australia (70) are back atop the ICC WTC table, with six wins, one loss, and three draws. South Africa witnessed a dip in their PCT from 75.00 to 66.67. They have 72 points after having willed six wins and three losses. Sri Lanka (53.33) look promising and are in contention for a top-two finish. They have claimed five wins, four losses, and a draw.

England England gain post the Manchester Test

England were unmoved at the seventh spot in the WTC standings, but the win saw them better their PCT from 31.37 to 35.19. They have six wins, eight losses, and four draws in the ongoing cycle. They will face the Proteas in the series decider, commencing on September 8. Post the SA series, England will travel to Pakistan for three Tests scheduled in November-December.

Duo India, Pakistan stay afloat in WTC table

India (52.08) occupy the fourth spot in the WTC table. They will face Bangladesh in December (two Tests) and later host Australia in February-March 2023 (four Tests). Pakistan (51.85) trail their arch-rivals, with four wins, three losses, and two draws. West Indies (50) rank sixth in the standings, having accumulated four wins, three losses, and two draws in this interval.

NZ What is New Zealand's position?

New Zealand, the inaugural WTC champions, have stooped to the eighth spot in the standings after the 3-0 whitewash against England. They have a PCT of 25.93. The Kiwis have won two Tests, besides losing six and drawing one. They will tour Pakistan (two Tests) in December later this year and host Sri Lanka (two Tests) in March 2023.

Information Bangladesh languish at the bottom

Bangladesh recorded a fall in their PCT from 14.81 to 13.33 post the 2-0 defeat versus WI. They have one win, eight losses, and a draw across five series. They will be gearing up to host India for two Tests in November.