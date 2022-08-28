Sports

Ludmilla Samsonova wins Cleveland WTA 250 event: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 28, 2022, 01:51 am 2 min read

Samsonova has won her second straight title

Liudmila Samsonova has won the 2022 Cleveland WTA 250 event by beating Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-1, 6-3 in the final. By clinching the trophy, world number 45 Samsonova won her second straight title in 2022. Prior to this win, Samsonova went on to win the 2022 Citi Open, beating Kaia Kanepi 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the final. Here are further details.

Do you know? Key stats of the match

Samsonova served four aces in the match compared to Sasnovich's none. Both players clocked a double fault each. Samsonova claimed 78% win on the first serve. She also converted five out of 10 break points. She won a total of 60 points.

Stats Key stats for Samsonova

Big-hitting Samsonova claimed her 10th straight match-win. She has won her third career title. As per WTA, Samsonova is now the seventh player to win two or more singles titles in 2022. She has joined world number one Iga Swiatek (6), Caroline Garcia (3), Simona Halep, Beatriz Haddad Maia, Ons Jabeur, and Bernarda Pera (2 each).

Do you know? A perfect 3-0 record for Samsonova in finals

As per WTA, Samsonova now has a perfect 3-0 in WTA singles finals. Meanwhile,, Sasnovich has reached four singles finals in her career. She has lost all four matches and is aiming to win a maiden title.

Journey Decoding Samsonova's journey in the tournament

Samsonova started her Tennis in the Land campaign by beating Iryna Shymanovich 6-1, 6-0 in the first round. In the next round she beat Laura Siegemund 6-2, 6-1. In the last eight, she beat Magda Linette 6-4, 6-3. In the semis, Samsonova went on to beat Bernarda Pera 6-1, 6-2. And now, she overcame Sasnovich in straight sets.