Sports

Women's Asia Cup 2022: Decoding the four semi-finalists

Women's Asia Cup 2022: Decoding the four semi-finalists

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 12, 2022, 05:46 pm 2 min read

The Indian women's cricket will be up against Thailand Women (Source: Twitter/@BCCIWomen)

The 2022 Women's Asia Cup semi-finals will be held on Thursday. The Indian women's cricket team will be up against Thailand Women in the first match. Pakistan Women will take on Sri Lanka Women in the second semi-final. Both matches will be played in Sylhet. One expects to see a cracking contest ahead with the finale on offer. Here we present the four semi-finalists.

INDW India Women topped the league stage

India Women topped the billing in the seven-team affair during the league stage. India picked up five wins and suffered one loss, collecting 10 points (NRR +3.141). The sole defeat came against Pakistan Women. Notably, India downed Thailand Women by nine wickets when the two sides met. With 188 runs, Jemimah Rodrigues is the tournament's top scorer. Deepti Sharma has 10 scalps at 8.60.

PAKW Pakistan Women impressed as well

Pakistan Women finished with 10 points as well. They picked up five wins and suffered a loss against Thailand Women. An inferior NRR saw Pakistan Women miss out on the top place. For PAKW, Omaima Sohail has claimed 10 wickets so far at 7.40. With the bat, Sidra Ameen has piled up 149 runs at 29.80.

SLW A look at Sri Lanka Women

Sri Lanka Women picked up four wins and two losses in the league stage to finish with 8 points. Notably, SLW suffered a defeat versus Pakistan Women, who claimed a solid five-wicket win. For the Lankan women, Inoka Ranaweera has claimed 10 scalps 8.70. With the bat, H Madavi has scored 166 runs at an average of 27.66.

Thailand How did Thailand Women make the cut?

Thailand, who were seen as underdogs, won three of their six games in the league stage. The team officially qualified for the next stage after Bangladesh's last league game against UAE got washed out. Notably, their four-wicket triumph against Pakistan stunned one and all in the league stage. For Thailand Women, Thipatcha Putthawong has claimed 8 scalps. Meanwhile, Natthakan Chantham has scored 116 runs.

Poll Will we see an India vs Pakistan final?