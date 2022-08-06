Sports

2022 Commonwealth Games: Here's India's schedule for August 6

Written by V Shashank Aug 06, 2022, 01:26 pm 3 min read

The Indian women's cricket team have won their last two matches (Source: Twitter/@BCCIWomen)

India had a stupendous run during Day 8 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. The Indian contingent collected six medals in total, comprising three gold, one silver, and two bronze. The hopes are high as we head into Day 9, wherein six wrestlers will fight for a gold medal finish. Later, the Indian women's cricket team will play the semis against hosts England. Here's more.

Tennis Table tennis: Kamal and Sreeja seek a finals berth

India will begin Saturday's campaign with table tennis (2 PM). In women's doubles, Akula Sreeja-Reeth Tennison and Manika Batra-Diya Parag Chitale will compete in R16. Achanta Sharath Kamal and Akula Sreeja will feature in the mixed doubles semi-finals. Para table tennis begins at 6:15 PM, with Raj Aravindan Alagar competing in the bronze medal match in men's singles classes 3-5.

Athletics Athletics: Bala on the cusp of gold in hammer throw

Indians will participate in the women's 10km walk final (2 PM). Avinash Sable will partake in the men's 3000m steeplechase final (4 PM). The women's 4x100 relay round heat 1 begins at 4:45 PM. Manju Bala eyes gold in the women's hammer throw finals (11:30 PM). Sable (men's 5000m finals) and Hima Das (women's 200m finals) will compete in the early hours of Sunday.

Boxing Indian boxers up for medal finishes

Nitu will feature in the women's minimumweight (45kg-48kg) semi-final (3 PM). Amit Panghal will engage in the men's flyweight (48kg-51kg) semi-final (3:30 PM). Nikhat Zareen will play the semi-final in the women's light flyweight (7:15 PM), while Jaismine will compete in the women's lightweight section (8 PM). Rohit Tokas and Sagar will be in action in the men's welterweight and super heavyweight categories, respectively.

Information Indian women's cricket team face a belligerent-looking England

In cricket, India will look to outfox an unbeaten England in the first semi-final of the women's cricket competition (3:30 PM). For India, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, are vital cogs with the bat. Seamer Renuka Singh is a must-see player on the bowling front.

Information Badminton: Sindhu, Srikanth reach the quarter-finals

Badminton starts at 3:30 PM. Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will partake in the women's doubles quarter-finals. Meanwhile, ace shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth will be raring to show their impetus in the women's and men's singles quarter-finals, respectively.

Wrestling Indian wrestlers will aim to showcase their mettle

Wrestling commences at 3 PM. In the men's quarter-finals, Ravi Kumar (freestyle 57kg) and Deepak Nehra (freestyle 97kg) will have the eyeballs to themselves. Pooja Sihag will seek a semi-finals berth as she features in the women's freestyle 76kg quarter-finals. Pooja Gehlot (women's freestyle 50kg), Naveen Malik (men's freestyle 74kg), and Vinesh Phogat (women's freestyle 53kg) will be in action as well.

Hockey Hockey: India's men's hockey team to cross swords with SA

The Indian men's hockey team will face South Africa in the semi-final later this evening (10:30 PM). They bested Wales 4-1 in the quarter-finals. Harmanpreet Singh scored a hat-trick to garner a 3-0 lead for India. Gurjant Singh chimed in with a goal at the 49th-minute mark. Earlier, the Indian contingent trounced Canada 8-0 to progress further.