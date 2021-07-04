India Women win third ODI against England Women: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jul 04, 2021, 03:04 am

Mithali Raj slammed another fifty to be the top performer for India Women

The Indian women's cricket team won the third and final ODI against England Women. With England having already sealed the series, it was crucial for India to show some fight. Skipper Mithali Raj slammed an unbeaten 75 to help India Women get past England's 219. India won the match by four wickets with three balls to spare. Here's more.

How did the match pan out?

England Women lost Tammy Beaumont (0) at the beginning before Lauren Winfield Hill and skipper Heather Knight added 67 runs. Knight (46) shared another crucial stand alongside Natalie Sciver, who scored 49. India Women kept taking crucial wickets to derail the hosts. Deepti Sharma took three wickets. In reply, Smriti Mandhana (49) and Mithali were the top run-scorers for India.

Brilliant Mithali smashes these records

Mithali bossed the ODI series with the bat, getting scores of 72, 59, and 75*. The veteran Indian batter has raced to 7,304 runs at an average of 51.80. She struck her 58th ODI fifty. With her stellar 75*, Mithali has now surpassed the 2,000-run mark against England Women. She has an average of 50.10 against England, notching her 20th ODI fifty.

Other records scripted in the match

Knight has surpassed the 3,000-run mark in ODIs (3,009). She has become the 15th women's batter and the fourth from England to achieve this milestone. Beaumont registered her fourth ODI duck. Meanwhile, Sciver (2,123) has surpassed the runs tally of Janette Ann Brittin (2,121) in ODIs. India's Poonam Yadav (1/43) and Shikha Pandey (1/42) have reached the milestone of 75 ODI scalps.

Mithali slams a new record in women's cricket

Mithali surpassed the tally of Charlotte Edwards to become the leading run-scorer in women's international history. Mithali got to the milestone with a boundary down the ground off Natalie Schiver in the 23rd over. Edwards has 10,273 runs under her belt.