Commonwealth Games: Indian wrestlers Anshu, Divya, and Mohit win medals

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 06, 2022, 02:55 am 1 min read

Anshu Malik won a silver medal

It was a perfect day for India as they sealed six medals in wrestling at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Besides the gold medals for Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Deepak Punia, the Indian wrestling contingent won more. Mohit Grewal clinched a bronze medal in men's freestyle 125kg. Divya Kakran won a bronze in the women's freestyle 68kg. Anshu Malik won silver earlier in 57kg.

Wins Kakran and Mohit win bronze medal matches

Divya Kakran clinched a bronze medal in the after defeating Tiger Lily Cocker Lemalie of Tonga at the Coventry Arena Wrestling Mat B on Friday. Kakran defeated Lemalie 2-0 in the bronze medal match. She won the contest via a Fall. Meanwhile, Grewal defeated Aaron Johnson 5-0 in their bronze medal match. Grewal bagged the medal in only three minutes and 30 seconds.

Anshu Malik wins a silver medal

Earlier, Anshu won the silver medal in the women's freestyle 57kg category. She suffered a defeat against Odunayo Folasade Adekuoroye of Nigeria at the Coventry Arena Wrestling Mat B on Friday. Malik faced a 3-7 defeat in the gold medal match. Notably, it was the first medal for India in the wrestling of the ongoing Commonwealth Games.