Commonwealth Games: Bindyarani Devi wins silver medal in weightlifting

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 31, 2022, 03:18 am 2 min read

Bindyarani Devi won a medal for India

India ended Day 2 on a high at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. India pocketed their fourth medal in weightlifting and this time it was Bindyarani Devi, who claimed a medal in the women's 55kg weightlifting event. She follows the likes of Mirabai Chanu, Gururaja Poojary, and Sanket Sargar in terms of winning a medal for India. Here's more.

Situation Devi impresses to win a medal for India

In the first attempt, Devi lifted 81kg in the snatch round and then followed it up with 84kg attempt. She then ended up lifting 86kg in the third round. A record-breaking lift of 116kg in the clean and jerk event on the final attempt helped her aggregate 202kg in total. Notably, her attempt of 114kg in the clean and jerk was unsuccessful.

Event Nigeria's Adijat Olarinoye wins gold as Devi slams record

Adijat Olarinoye from Nigeria won the gold medal. She smashed the record in snatch and ended up with a total effort of 203kg (92kg 111kg). Meanwhile, the 23-year-old Devi lifted a total of 202 kg. She registered a Commonwealth Games record lift of 116kg in the clean and jerk round. Fraer Morrow finished third with a total lift of 198kg (86kg 109kg).

Chanu Mirabai Chanu wins gold medal for India

Mirabai Chanu managed successful lifts of 84kg of 88kg respectively in the women's 49kg weight category. As per ANI, she created a new CWG record in the women's 49Kg weight category with her second lift. She went for the 90kg mark in the third attempt but failed. In the clean and jerk event, she lifted 109kg and 113kg to win the gold.

Information Poojary and Sargar bag medals as well

Poojary won the bronze medal in the men's 61kg final. Poojary lifted a total of 269kg, (118kg in snatch and 151kg in clean and jerk) to give India its second medal of the 2022 Games. Earlier, Sargar bagged the silver medal in men's 55kg weightlifting.