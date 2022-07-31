Sports

2022 Commonwealth Games: Here's India's schedule for July 31

Written by V Shashank Jul 31, 2022, 11:32 am 2 min read

India Women will face nemesis Pakistan in Women's T20 event in CWG (Source: Twitter/@BCCIWomen)

There's plenty of action for the Indian viewers on Day 3 of the Commonwealth Games. India had an eventful show on Day 2, having pocketed four medals in weightlifting. Notably, three more lifters are in contention for a medal in Sunday's proceedings in Birmingham. Plus, there's the high-octane duel involving India Women's cricket team and Pakistan Women later on. Here's more.

Information Indians to be seen in lawn bowls and gymnastics

Guwahati-born Tania Choudhary will start the Day 3 affairs for India in women's singles in lawn bowls (1 pm). Later, the Indian men's pair will face England (4 pm). In gymnastics (artistic), Yogeshwar Singh will be competing in the men's all-round final.

Information Cycling: Indians to undergo qualifying and trial finals

Esow Alben, Ronaldo Laitonjam, and David Beckham will compete in the men's sprint qualifying (2:30 pm). Venkappa Kengalagutti and Dinesh Kumar will partake in the men's 15km scratch race qualifying. Meanwhile, Triyasha Paul and Mayuri Late will engage in women's 500m time trial finals.

Information India eye glory in weightlifting!

In weightlifting, Jeremy Lalrinnunga (2 pm) and Achinta Sheuli (11 pm) will aim for gold in men's 67kg final and 73kg final, respectively. Meanwhile, Popy Hazarika will eye the yellow metal in the women's 59kg final (6:30 pm).

Events India Women to face arch-rivals Pakistan in cricket and more!

A much-coveted affair awaits the cricket fraternity as Harmanpreet Kaur-led India Women will lock horns with Pakistan in a group stage match (3:30 pm) Boxing starts at 4:45 pm, with Sagar (men's 92kg), Sumit (men's 72kg), and Nikhat Zareen (women's 48kg) raring to show their impetus. Joshna Chinappa (women's singles) and Saurav Ghosal (men's singles) will be live in R16 in squash (6 pm).

Events India pitted against Ghana in men's hockey

Indian men's hockey team will be up against Ghana in their opening match of the Pool B duel in the 2022 CWG. India missed out on a podium finish in the last edition. However, they bagged bronze in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. As for badminton, Indian shuttlers will be seen in the mixed-team quarter-finals versus South Africa.