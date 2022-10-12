Sports

Wrestler murder case: Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar to face trial

Wrestler murder case: Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar to face trial

Written by Parth Dhall Oct 12, 2022, 05:31 pm 2 min read

Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar and 17 others have been slapped with charges relating to murder, attempt to murder, rioting, unlawful assembly, and other sections including criminal conspiracy by a Delhi Court. Kumar, who was on the run for his alleged involvement in the aforementioned murder, was arrested by the Delhi Police in May last year. Here are further details.

Context Why does this story matter?

Kumar and his associates had allegedly thrashed fellow wrestler Rana and his two friends on May 4, 2021, at the Chhatrasal Stadium.

All three had to be hospitalized, with Rana succumbing to his injuries eventually.

The Delhi Police had announced a reward of Rs. 1 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Kumar.

A non-bailable warrant was issued against Kumar.

Information The latest statement of Delhi Police

As per reports, Delhi Police, in a recent statement, the case centers Kumar. It added that he had conspired the murder with other co-accused, having arranged weapons and men. The people included criminals from Haryana and Delhi, who kidnapped the victims from different areas.

Charge sheet The Olympic wrestler was named as the main accused

In August last year, the Crime Branch filed a charge sheet against Kumar and 12 others in the murder case, in which it named the Olympic wrestler as the main accused. Five vehicles were seized from Kumar and his associates. A double-barrel gun and five live cartridges were also recovered from the back seat of one of the vehicles.

Image Kumar won two medals for India at Olympics

The high-profile case certainly tarnished the image of Kumar, who brought several laurels for India in wrestling. He made history by winning a bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, only the second Olympic medal for India in wrestling. He won a silver at the 2012 London Olympics, which made him the only Indian (since independence) to win two individual Olympic medals.