Kolkata: Thirteen-year-old boy, mother found dead at home, six detained

The boy and his mother were found lying motionless, in a pool of blood, with their flat's main door locked from inside

The bodies of a teenage boy and his mother were recovered from inside their flat in the southern part of Kolkata's Parnasree, following which six persons were detained in connection with the case. Thirteen-year-old Tomojit Mondal and his mother Sushmita were found lying motionless, in a pool of blood, with their flat's main door locked from inside, an officer at Parnasree Police Station said.

Incident

Boy's father broke open the door and subsequently informed police

The boy's father, Tapan Mondal, broke open the door after not getting any response from inside their residence on his return from work and subsequently informed the police about the incident. "We are trying to find whether there is anything missing from the flat. The door was locked from inside and there is no sign of any forcible entry," the officer said.

Investigation

Police is also looking for Tomojit's private tutor

"Tapan Mondal had to break open the door with the help of their neighbor," he added. "We have detained six persons in connection with the case. These six do not have any link to the family. We are also talking to the husband as well as the neighbors," the officer said. "The police is also looking for Tomojit's private tutor," he said.

Information

Sniffer dogs have been employed to find clues

"The private tutor had visited the house on Gopal Mishra Road on Monday evening," he said, adding that sniffer dogs have been employed to find clues.