Women's Asia Cup, Pakistan outfox India: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Oct 07, 2022, 04:51 pm 2 min read

Bismah Maroof scored a crunch 32 against INDW (Source: Twitter/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan outclassed India to seize a 13-run win in the Women's Asia Cup 2022 on Friday. The Women in Green managed a modest 137 thanks to a sublime fifty from Nida Dar. Off-spinner Deepti Sharma (3/27) was simply superb for the India Women. India Women, however, tumbled under pressure to register their maiden defeat of the tournament. Here's more.

Match How did the match pan out?

Opting to bat, Pakistan lost three wickets in the Powerplay overs. Skipper Bismah Maroof then fetched a clinical 76-run stand with Dar, steering Pakistan past 100. The latter stayed put to clock a 37-ball 56*. Besides Deepti, the likes of Pooja Vastrakar (2/23) and Renuka Singh (1/24) fared well. For INDW, wicket-keeper Richa Ghosh (13-ball 26) was the only positive as others crumbled.

Standings INDW stay unmoved atop the Women's Asia Cup standings

Six-time winners India are still atop the Women's Asia Cup standings, with three wins in four matches. They enjoy a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +2.480, with Pakistan Women (+1.684) trailing them. INDW bested SLW by 41 runs in their tournament opener, followed by a 30-run triumph over Malaysia. India trumped UAEW by 104 runs before PAKW snapped up their winning streak.

H2H Pakistan better their record against India

As per ESPNcricinfo, Pakistan clinched only their third WT20I win over India. They now enjoy a 3-10 win-loss record. PAKW's maiden win over INDW was by one run in Galle in 2012. They won by two runs in Delhi four years later, and now, a 13-run win in Sylhet.