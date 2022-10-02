Sports

Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian to play 400 T20s: Stats

Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian to play 400 T20s: Stats

Written by V Shashank Oct 02, 2022, 06:40 pm 2 min read

Rohit Sharma has over 10,000 runs in T20 cricket

Rohit Sharma has become the first Indian cricketer to feature in 400 T20s. He marks his 400th appearance while leading Team India in the second T20I against South Africa on Sunday. The talented Mumbaikar debuted in 20-overs cricket during an Inter State Twenty-20 match against Baroda in April 2007. There has been looking back for him ever since. We decode his stats.

Context Why does this story matter?

Rohit is one of the greatest white-ball cricketers of the contemporary era.

He is one of the sweetest timers of the ball, widely revered for his flair and technique.

He is also an exceptional captain, having led Mumbai Indians to five titles in IPL.

Rohit, who has six bilateral T20I series win in his kitty, will look to extend the tally over SA.

Matches Rohit to mark his 400th T20 appearance

Among Indian cricketers, Rohit (400) leads by a hefty margin over second-placed Virat Kohli, who features in his 354th fixture. Overall, Rohit has the ninth-most appearances in the history of T20 cricket. As per ESPNcricinfo, he ranks behind Kieron Pollard (614), Dwayne Bravo (556), Shoaib Malik (481), Chris Gayle (463), Sunil Narine (435), Ravi Bopara (429), Andre Russell (428), and David Miller (402).

Runs Decoding Rohit's T20 numbers

Rohit has so far struck 10,544 runs across 399 T20s. He averages 31.28 and has struck at a healthy rate of 134.04. He has slammed six hundreds and 71 fifties, with the best score of 118 versus Sri Lanka. A boundary hitter at will, Rohit has belted 936 fours and 457 sixes. He is India's second-highest run-getter in T20s, ranking behind Kohli (10,981).

Hundreds Rohit owns four T20I tons

Rohit holds the record for slamming the most number of centuries in T20I cricket. The last of his four T20I tons came against West Indies in 2018. He slammed an unbeaten 111 (61) in Lucknow. Besides Rohit, only Colin Munro and Glenn Maxwell (among batters from Full Members) have more than two tons in T20I cricket (three each).