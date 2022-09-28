Sports

Australia announce squad for West Indies T20Is; Warner, Starc return

Australia announce squad for West Indies T20Is; Warner, Starc return

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 28, 2022, 10:14 am 2 min read

David Warner missed the India T20I series (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia have included star players David Warner, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, and Mitchell Marsh in the 16-member squad for the impending two-match T20I series against the West Indies. These players missed the concluded T20I series in India due to injuries. All-rounder Cameron Green makes the cut, while Ashton Agar and Kane Richardson have been rested. The T20I series will begin on October 5.

Information Australia squad for WI T20I series

Australia squad for WI T20I series: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Return Marquee players return!

All-rounder Marsh was ruled out of the second and third ODIs against Zimbabwe as well as the ones against New Zealand due to an ankle injury. He returns after missing the India T20I series. His compatriot Stoinis sustained a side injury, while left-arm seamer Starc injured his knee before the start of the India series. Star opener Warner returns to the mix.

Green Australia retain all-rounder Green

Australia have retained all-rounder Cameron Green for the West Indies T20Is. The 23-year-old slammed magnificent half-centuries against India in the 1st and 3rd T20Is. He opened for Australia in the absence of Warner. Green finished as the leading run-scorer of the three-match series, having slammed 118 runs at 39.33. He struck at a staggering 214.55 in the series.

Do you know? Fastest T20I fifty against India

Green smashed a 21-ball 52 in the third T20I against India. As per Cricbuzz, Green now holds the fastest fifty versus India (19 balls). He broke the record of Johnson Charles (20 balls) in 2016. Meanwhile, Kumar Sangakkara is the third-fastest (21 balls) in 2009.

Schedule A look at Australia's schedule

Queensland and Brisbane will host the two T20Is against West Indies on October 5 and 7, respectively. Australia will take on England in a three-match T20I series in Perth and Canberra thereafter, their last T20I series ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup. Australia will also play a practice match in Brisbane on October 17 in the lead-up to the tournament.