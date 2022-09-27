Sports

BWF Rankings: HS Prannoy enters top 15 after four years

BWF Rankings: HS Prannoy enters top 15 after four years

Written by Parth Dhall Edited by Rajdeep Saha Sep 27, 2022, 09:05 pm 2 min read

Indian shuttler HS Prannoy has entered the top 15 of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Rankings after jumping one spot. He has attained this feat for the first time in nearly four years (after October 2018). Prannoy recently climbed to the top of the BWF World Tour Rankings (men's singles). He was also a part of India's Thomas Cup-winning team.

Performance Runner-up at the Swiss Open

In January, Prannoy reached the quarter-final at the India Open. He had a similar result at the Syed Modi International and the German Open. Prannoy could not go past first round of the All England Open. He finished as the runner-up at the Swiss Open (lost to Leonardus Jonatan Christie). He was knocked out in the first round at the Korea Open.

Information Prannoy reached semis at Thailand Open

Prannoy couldn't go beyond the first round at the Thailand Open. In June, he reached the semi-final at the Indonesia Open. He had another semi-final finish at the Malaysia Masters. Prannoy qualified for the quarter-finals at the Singapore Open and Japan Open.

Information BWF World Rankings (Top 15)

BWF World Rankings (Top 15): Viktor Axelsen, Anders Antonsen, Lee Zi Jia, Chou Tien Chen, Kento Momota, Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, Loh Kean Yew, Jonatan Christie, Lakshya Sen, Kunlavut Vitidsaran, Kidambi Srikanth, NG Ka Long Angus, Rasmus Gemke, Wang Tzu Wei, Prannoy.

Rankings Sen remains at 9th; Sindhu positioned sixth

Lakshya Sen continued to be the top-ranked Indian (ninth) in the BWF Rankings. Sen has been in good form this year and secured a gold at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Kidambi Srikanth rose a place to be 11th. In women's singles, PV Sindhu retained her sixth spot. Sindhu had skipped the World Championships and Japan Open due to an injury.