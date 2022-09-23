Sports

India beat Australia in rain-curtailed 2nd T20I: Key stats

India beat Australia in rain-curtailed 2nd T20I: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 23, 2022, 11:09 pm 3 min read

Rohit Sharma slammed a 20-ball 46*

India beat Australia in the rain-curtailed second T20I at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur. The Men in Blue chased 91 in what was an eight-over-a-side match (due to rain). Rohit Sharma played a captain's knock, having slammed a 20-ball 46*. Dinesh Karthik finished it off for India in the final over, smashing 10 runs. The three-match T20I series is now leveled at 1-1.

Match How did the match pan out?

Australia compiled 90/5 after India elected to field. The tourists had an eventful start, with Aaron Finch smashing 31. Matthew Wade played a resounding knock (43*). Rohit led from the front, having attacked the seamers from the start. He laid the foundation of India's victory, while DK exhibited his finishing skills. The latter got India home when they required nine off the final over.

Feat Rohit Sharma smashes his 173rd T20I six

Rohit gave India a solid start after Australia set a 91-run target in the second T20I in Nagpur (eight-over-a-side). The Indian captain smacked a stunning six in the first over to fuel India's run-chase. It was his 173rd six, now the most by a batter in the shortest format (internationals). Rohit broke the record of New Zealand's Martin Guptill.

Sixes Most sixes by a batter in T20I cricket

As stated, Rohit left behind Guptill in terms of sixes in T20 Internationals. Before this match, both Rohit and Guptill shared the top spot with 172 T20I sixes. Notably, Virat Kohli is the only other Indian batter with over 100 sixes in the format. Meanwhile, Rohit also has over 320 fours in T20Is to his name.

Spell Axar Patel once again stands out!

The second over bowled by Axar Patel gave India two breakthroughs. A direct hit by Virat Kohli dismissed Cameron Green, while Axar knocked over Glenn Maxwell. Axar delivered another stunning over. He uprooted Tim David on the very first delivery. Axar, who was India's standout bowler in the series opener, finished with figures of 2/13 (2) in Nagpur. He took three wickets in Mohali.

Zampa Zampa dismisses Rahul, Kohli, and SKY

If Axar perturbed the Australian batters, leg-spinner Adam Zampa shone in a high-scoring affair. He took three wickets for just 16 runs in two overs. Zampa dismissed Virat Kohli, who is deemed Zampa's bunny in international cricket. Notably, Kohli fell to Zampa for the third time in T20I cricket. The Australian leg-spinner also uprooted KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav.

Wickets Bumrah races to 70 T20I wickets

India's premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah struck in his first over post his return. Bumrah, who returned after recovering from his back injury, got rid of Finch on the final ball of his first over. Notably, Finch smashed a boundary on the first ball. Bumrah raced to 70 wickets in T20I cricket. He became the third Indian to touch the 70-wicket mark in the format.