Sports

Is Shardul Thakur India's all-format player? He clarifies

Is Shardul Thakur India's all-format player? He clarifies

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 23, 2022, 02:22 pm 3 min read

Shardul Thakur took four wickets against New Zealand A (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

All-rounder Shardul Thakur recently clarified that he is India's all-format player. In a conversation with ESPNcricinfo, Thakur stated that Indian captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid conveyed the same to him. Thakur has represented India in 25 T20Is, 24 ODIs, and eight Tests so far. He is currently representing India A in the ODI series against New Zealand A.

Context Why does this story matter?

Thakur emerged as a potential bowling all-rounder in the Oval Test when his twin half-centuries fueled India's final-day win.

He also provided crucial breakthroughs throughout the England series.

Besides, Thakur was key bowler for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL before moving to Delhi Capitals.

However, it remains to be seen if he can thrive in the presence of star all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Statement I am a three-format player for India: Thakur

"In the first conversation between them and me, they conveyed to me that I am a three-format player for them," Shardul was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. "They are looking at me in all three formats. After that [conversation], we really did not sit and have a chat because we have been playing games regularly. If you see, the schedule is packed."

Numbers A look at his international numbers

Thakur made his international debut in 2017 in an ODI against Sri Lanka. He burst on to T20I and Test cricket a year later. The right-arm seamer has an impressive bowling record in the shortest format, having taken 33 wickets at an average of 23.39. He also has 36 and 27 wickets in ODIs and Tests, respectively. Besides, he owns three Test fifties too.

Chances Will Thakur be considered in Pandya's presence?

Thakur has not been India's first-choice all-rounder in white-ball cricket. He proved his mettle in the absence of injured Pandya, especially in India's overseas wins. The former was not considered for the Asia Cup and the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. However, he could be in the mix for the 2023 50-over World Cup scheduled in India.

Record Thakur took a seven-wicket haul in Johannesburg

Earlier this year, Thakur starred with figures worth 7/61 (first innings) against South Africa in the Johannesburg Test. Thakur became just the sixth Indian bowler to claim a fifer at the Wanderers after Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath, S Sreesanth, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Shami. Thakur recorded the joint second-best figures by any visiting pace bowler in South Africa in the last 100 years.

Win Thakur took four wickets against New Zealand A

Thakur recently starred in India A's seven-wicket victory over New Zealand A first ODI. He took four wickets as the Kiwis were bundled out for 167. Thakur registered figures of 4/32 in 8.2 overs. He also delivered a maiden over in the match. India A easily chased the target in 31.5 overs. Kuldeep Sen also took three wickets.