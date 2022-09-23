Sports

Moselle Open, Stan Wawrinka overcomes Daniil Medvedev: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 23, 2022, 12:34 pm 2 min read

Stan Wawrinka overcame Daniil Medvedev to reach the quarter-finals of the Moselle Open. Wawrinka, who lost a match point in the second set, clinched a 6-4, 6-7(7), 6-3 win over the Russian ace. As per ATP, it was the 37-year-old's first Top 10 win since the 2020 Paris Masters. Wawrinka will face Mikael Ymer in the last eight. Here's more.

Do you know? Key stats of the match

Medvedev dished out 9 aces compared to just two from Wawrinka. However, the Russian star committed 12 double faults to Wawrinka's one. Wawrinka had a 77% win on the first serve. He also converted four out of 11 break points. He won 107 points.

Information 2-2 in terms of H2H record

Wawrinka has won his second match versus Medvedev in their head-to-head meetings. It's now 2-2 between the pair. Prior to this match, Medvedev had beaten Wawrinka at the 2020 Australian Open.

Form Wawrinka picks up his 5th win this season

Wawrinka had to win two qualifying matches to enter the main draw of the tournament. He beat Joao Sousa 7-6, 6-2 in the match prior to this win over Medvedev. Wawrinka now has a 5-12 win-loss record in 2022 (excluding qualifiers). He has had a torrid run, losing in the first round in each of the last five tournaments.

Wins Wins for Ymer and Hurkacz

Mikael Ymer overcame Gregoire Barrere in straight sets (6-4, 6-3). Ymer clocked a 77% win on the first serve and converted three out of 11 break points. He has set up a clash against Wawrinka in the quarters. Meanwhile, Hubert Hurkacz overcame Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-4. Hurkacz hit 12 aces and saved the two break points he faced.