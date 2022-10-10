Sports

Women's Asia Cup, India thrash Thailand: Key stats

India Women won the match by nine wickets (Source: Twitter/@BCCIWomen)

India claimed a nine-wicket win over Thailand in the 19th encounter of the ongoing Women's Asia Cup on Monday. The Women in Blue chased down 38 in mere six overs after bowling out Thailand. Only one Thailand batter managed to score in double digits. Meanwhile, India's Smriti Mandhana appeared in her 100th T20 International. Here are the key stats.

Match How did the match pan out?

Thailand Women had a decent start after India Women put them in to bat. However, the former were soon reduced to 24/5. Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, and Rajeshwari Gayakwad shared seven wickets as Thailand folded for 37 in 15.1 overs. India lost Shafali Verma early, but Sabbhineni Meghana and Pooja Vastrakar guided them to victory in the Powerplay itself.

Feats Mandhana achieves this feat

Mandhana is the 22nd player to appear in 100 Women's T20Is. She is the second Indian woman with this feat after Harmanpreet Kaur with this feat. Meanwhile, only Australia's Alyssa Healy has played more Women's T20Is (102) since Mandhana's debut in the format. Veteran batters Rohit Sharma (142) and Virat Kohli (107) are the other Indian players to feature in 100 T20Is across categories.