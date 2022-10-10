Sports

New Zealand to tour Pakistan for multi-format series: Details here

Written by Parth Dhall Oct 10, 2022, 02:33 pm 2 min read

New Zealand and Pakistan will clash in two different legs (Source: Twitter/@BLACKCAPS)

New Zealand are set to tour Pakistan on two separate occasions. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed the schedule on October 9. In the first leg of the tour, scheduled for December-January, the two teams will play two Tests and three ODIs. New Zealand will return in April to play five T20Is and as many ODIs. Here are further details.

New Zealand will join Australia and England in touring Pakistan for an international series.

Recently, England visited Pakistan for a seven-match T20I series.

Although the visitors won 4-3, the series was a profound advertisement of cricket in Pakistan.

The PCB has been trying to reinstate cricket in Pakistan lately after the terrorist attacks on the Sri Lankan team bus in 2009.

First leg PAK vs NZ: First leg schedule

In the first leg, the two teams will clash in two Tests and three ODIs. While the two Tests are part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC), the ODIs will fall under the World Cup Super League. Notably, the Kiwis will tour Pakistan (for a Test series) for the first time since May 2002. The two teams will then square off in ODIs.

Second leg PAK vs NZ: First leg schedule

Pakistan and New Zealand will square off in the second leg after the completion of the Pakistan Super League (February 9 to March 19). The two teams will play five T20Is Karachi and Lahore in April. Lahore will also play host to two ODIs on April 26 and 28. Meanwhile, the final three ODIs are scheduled in May in Rawalpindi.

