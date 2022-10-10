Sports

T20I Tri-series, NZ vs PAK: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 10, 2022, 01:52 pm 3 min read

New Zealand will cross swords with Pakistan in the fourth match of the ongoing T20I Tri-series, also involving Bangladesh. Pakistan clinched their first two games in the series and would be high on confidence. Notably, a win will seal them a final berth. While the hosts lost to Pakistan in their opening game, they thrashed Bangladesh in their previous outing. Here is the preview.

Details_ Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Hagley Oval in Christchurch will host this affair on October 11. Five T20Is have been played at this venue so far with the average first-innings score being 157. As the track has assistance for both spinners and pacers, batters need to toil hard. While the match won't be televised in India, Amazon Prime Video will provide the live streaming (7:30 AM IST).

H2H Here's the head-to-head record (T20Is)

Team Pakistan enjoys a 16-10 win-loss record against the Kiwis in T20Is (NR: 1). The Kiwis have an edge over Pakistan in home T20Is, with the head-to-head record being 7-6 in their favour. Meanwhile, the Men in Green thrashed New Zealand by six wickets in their earlier meeting in the series. Chasing 148, Pakistan crossed the line in 18.2 overs.

NZ vs PAK New Zealand eye redemption

The hosts will aim to settle the scores and go an inch closer to the final. Guptill and Santner can replace Chapman and Bracewell in the XI. Conway and Boult will aim to extend their impressive run. Pakistan might continue with their winning combination. Mohammad Rizwan has been enjoying a purple patch lately, while skipper Babar also scored a fifty in his last outing.

Probable XI A look at the Probable XI of both sides

New Zealand (Probable XI): Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult. Pakistan (Probable XI): Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Stats Who are the key performers?

Rizwan has been sensational in his last 13 T20I innings, breaching the 50-run mark eight times. Babar Azam enjoys playing against New Zealand in T20Is, having scored 323 runs in eight games (100:0, 50:3) Tim Southee's tally of 25 T20I wickets is the highest by any bowler against Pakistan. Trent Boult has taken 21 wickets in his last eight international matches (4-fers: 2).

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Mohammad Rizwan Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Glenn Phillips, Shadab Khan, Jimmy Neesham, Haris Rauf, Trent Boult (vc), Ish Sodhi. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Mohammad Rizwan Devon Conway (c), Finn Allen, Babar Azam, Haider Ali, Glenn Phillips, Shadab Khan (vc), Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Trent Boult, Tim Southee.