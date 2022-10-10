Sports

Ishan Kishan registers his highest ODI score: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 10, 2022, 01:22 pm 2 min read

Ishan Kishan scored his third ODI fifty (Source: Twitter/ @ishankishan51)

Ishan Kishan played a scintillating knock in the second ODI against South Africa, guiding India to a seven-wicket win. The dasher batted aggressively and scored 93 off just 84 balls, his highest score in the format. Kishan, however, missed out on his maiden international ton, falling to left-arm spinner Bjorn Fortuin. Here, we decode his numbers in ODI cricket.

Why does this story matter?

Kishan, who is a notable omission in India's ICC T20 World Cup squad, was enduring a lean patch.

Nonetheless, he unleashed his A-game in Ranchi and took India to victory.

He was involved in a 161-run stand for the third wicket with Shreyas Iyer, who scored an unbeaten 111-ball 113.

The series is now leveled 1-1, with the decider taking place on October 11.

Fifty First ODI fifty on home soil

Kishan, who came into bat at number three, recorded his third ODI fifty and first at home. He reached the milestone off 60 balls. The southpaw scored 43 runs off 24 balls after breaching the 50-run mark. His knock was laced with four boundaries and seven sixes. Kishan, who was short of runs in recent times, needed this knock to get his mojo back.

Stats A look at his career stats

Kishan, who made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka last year, scored a 42-ball 59 in his maiden appearance. He smothered his first ball in the format for six. His other ODI half-century (50 off 61 balls) came against Zimbabwe earlier this year. He has scored 257 runs in eight ODIs at an average and strike rate of 36.71 and 92.78, respectively, so far.

Information Ishan Kishan's List A numbers

Coming to Kishan's numbers in List-A cricket, he has 2,806 runs in 85 games at an average and strike rate of 36.92 and 91.84, respectively. He has four tons and 15 half-centuries in the format, with his highest score being 173.

Match How did the match pan out?

Electing to bat first, SA posted 278/7 in their allotted 50 overs with Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram scoring half-centuries. Mohammed Siraj starred with the ball, recording figures of 3/38 in 10 overs. In reply, India lost both openers early. Kishan and Iyer steadied the ship with brilliant knocks. India thus crossed the line in 45.5 overs, clinching the contest by seven wickets.