Australia beat West Indies in 1st T20I: Key stats

Oct 05, 2022

Aaron Finch slammed a 53-ball 58 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia beat West Indies in the first T20I at the Carrara Oval. The Men in Yellow chased down 146, with skipper Aaron Finch leading the charge. He helped Australia recover after they were reduced to 58/5. Matthew Wade (39*) finished it off as the match went down to the wire. Earlier, pacers Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Pat Cummins dented the WI batting order.

How did the match pan out?

WI were off to a decent start after Australia put them in to bat. Although Kyle Mayers held one end, he kept on losing partners. WI suffered a batting collapse after he departed. The visitors were tottering on 106/7. However, Odean Smith's 27-run cameo guided them to 145/9. Australia too struggled in the chase, but Finch prevailed. Wade and Mitchell Starc got Australia home.

Feat Second Australian with 20 fifty-plus T20I scores

Finch, who came in to bat at number four, played a captain's knock. He played a patient knock, racing to his 18th T20I half-century off 45 deliveries. Finch has become the second Australian with 20 or more 50+ scores in T20I cricket (two tons). David Warner tops the list in this regard with 23 such scores in the format.

Wickets Sheldon Cottrell completes 50 T20I wickets

Left-arm pacer Sheldon Cottrell gave the West Indies a couple of early breakthroughs in the form of Warner (14) and Mitchell Marsh (3). He dismissed the duo in his first over itself. Cottrell became just the fourth WI bowler to take 50 wickets in T20I cricket. He is only behind Dwayne Bravo, Samuel Badree, and Sunil Narine on the list.

Hazlewood Hazlewood races to 50 T20I scalps

Hazlewood registered a similar feat. He became the third Australian to complete 50 wickets in T20I cricket. Adam Zampa and Starc are the others with this record. Hazlewood was Australia's pick of the bowlers in the series opener. He snapped up three wickets for 35 runs in four overs. Starc and Cummins took a couple of wickets each.

Maxwell The lean patch of Glenn Maxwell

Australian middle-order batter Glenn Maxwell hasn't been able to break his string of low scores. He departed for a 3-ball duck in the first T20I. Notably, he registered a single-digit score for the fourth consecutive T20I. His last six scores in the format read 0, 6, 0, 1, 16, and 19. Maxwell averages just 18.00 with the bat from 12 T20Is this year.