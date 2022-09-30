Sports

CPL 2022 final, Barbados Royals vs Jamaica Tallawahs: Key details

Barbados Royals will take on Jamaica Tallawahs in the final of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2022 season on October 1. Barbados Royals reached the final after winning Qualifier 1. Meanwhile, Jamaica Tallawahs had to win the Eliminator before sealing Qualifier 2 versus Guyana Amazon Warriors. Ahead of a crunch battle, we present the key details of the CPL 2022 final.

Royals Barbados Royals' journey in the tourney

Barbados Royals topped the six-team group stage, having won eight games and losing two. Royals collected 16 points and had a NRR of +1.103. Royals suffered their two defeats versus Jamaica and the Amazon Warriors. Notably, they were off to a flying start, winning six successive matches to seize control. In Qualier 1, they hammered the Warriors by 87 runs.

Tallawahs Jamaica Tallawahs' journey in the tourney

Jamaica finished fourth in the group stage behind Royals, Amazon Warriors, and Saint Lucia Kings. Jamaica collected nine points with four wins, five losses, and a no result affair (NRR +0.279). Their last group match was abandoned due to rain and prior to that, they suffered successive defeats. In the Eliminator, they prevailed against Kings by 33 runs and won Qualifier 2 by 37 runs.

Stars Key performers for Jamaica in CPL 2022

Jamaica's Brandon King has scored 339 runs from 12 games. He is the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament. Kings has amassed one fifty and a hundred. He has slammed 28 fours and 19 sixes. Rovman Powell has plundered 267 runs as well. With the ball, Pakistan duo of Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir have claimed 16 wickets each.

Performers Key performers for Royals in CPL 2022

For the Royals, Kyle Mayers has smashed 337 runs and is the third-highest scorer. He has smashed 34 fours and 21 sixes at a strike rate of 133.20. Mayers has piled up three fifties with the best score of 79. Jason Holder has impressed largely with 16 scalps. Meanwhile, Obed McCoy has also shown his value with 15 scalps under his belt.

Probable XI Probable playing XI of both the sides

Barbados Royals probable XI: Kyle Mayers (captain), Rahkeem Cornwall, Harry Tector, Azam Khan, Najibullah Zadran, Devon Thomas (wk), Jason Holder, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh Jr, Ramon Simmonds Jamaica Tallawahs probable XI: Brandon King, Kennar Lewis (wk), Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell (captain), Imad Wasim, Fabian Allen, Raymon Reifer, Mohammad Nabi, Chris Green, Nicholson Gordon, Mohammad Amir/Migael Pretorius

Stats Key stats ahead of the match

As per ESPNcricinfo, Amir has done well in the powerplay this season, picking up nine scalps in 11 games. He carries an economy rate of 4.99. Royals have been highly economical in the death overs, conceding only 6.99 an over. The Tallawahs have conceded at 10.58 an over during the death overs (16-20).

Do you know? Both teams have won two CPL honors each

Barbados Royals have won two CPL titles to date in 2014 and 2019 respectively. Royals were also the runners-up in 2015. Meanwhile, Jamaica have also won two honors in 2013 and 2016 respectively. Jamaica are in their 3rd final.

Information Timing and TV listing

One can watch the final live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on Hotstar app (paid subscription. The match will start live at 4:30 AM IST.