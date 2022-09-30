Sports

Women's Asia Cup 2022: Presenting the key Indian players

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 30, 2022, 04:25 pm 3 min read

India Women will face Sri Lanka Women on Saturday (Source: Twitter/@BCCIWomen)

The Women's Asia Cup 2022 will be starting on October 1 in Bangladesh. Sylhet will host all the matches in the 2022 edition. The Asia Cup will be a T20 format. Bangladesh Women open their campaign against Thailand Women as India take on Sri Lanka on the opening day of the tourney. Ahead of a cracking tournament, we present the key Indian players.

INDW skipper Harmanpreet Kaur holds a lot of importance for her side by playing responsibly in the middle-order. Harman has piled up 2,602 runs at 27.38. She has registered one century and eight fifties. Harman can become the fifth-highest scorer in the format by surpassing CM Edwards (2,605) and DJS Dottin (2,697). In 11 matches this year, Harman has scored 295 runs at 36.87.

Dashing India Women opener Smriti Mandhana will be hoping to make her presence felt at the top. With Shafali Verma struggling of late, the onus in on Mandhana to deliver. In 95 matches, Mandhana has 2,303 runs at 27.09. She has slammed 17 fifties. She is on the verge of surpassing Mithali Raj (2,364) in terms of runs and become India's second-highest scorer.

Senior all-rounder Deepti Sharma will be wanting to make her experience count. She is an able customer with bat and ball. Her attributes make her a pivotal asset in the side. Deepti has scored 643 runs at 22.96. She is racing towards the mark of 50 fours (47). With the ball, Deepti has racked up 68 wickets at 21.94.

Renuka Singh has had a brilliant start for Indian Women in her career. She is a wicket-taking bowler and claimed 4/29 in the final ODI versus ENGW recently. Having made her T20I debut in 2021, Renuka has already claimed 15 scalps from 14 games at just 21.20. She has an economy rate of 6.23. In 7 ODIs, she has claimed 18 scalps at 14.88.

India Women will start their campaign versus Sri Lanka on October 1. India will then be taking on Malaysia Women on October 3 before facing the UAE on October 4. After facing Pakistan on October 7, they will face Bangladesh Women (October 8). On October 10, the Indian women's cricket team will face Thailand Women.

India's squad for Women's Asia Cup 2022: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, K.P. Navgire