La Liga 2022-23, Barcelona blank Celta Vigo 1-0: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Oct 10, 2022, 01:03 pm 2 min read

Barcelona haven't faced a defeat in eight La Liga appearances in 2022-23 (Source: Twitter/@LaLigaEN)

Barcelona claimed a 1-0 win against Celta Vigo on matchday 8 of La Liga 2022-23. The Blaugrana have now extended their winning streak to seven successive matches this season. Barca had a few close attempts before Pedri broke the deadlock. Later, Celta had a goal disallowed due to VAR and a couple of big chances but fell short. Here are the stats.

Match How did the match pan out?

Both Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski had a flurry of attempts before Pedri fired a close-range shot. Celta could have found the equalizer, but Jorgen Strand Larsen was too wide with his header. Barca challenged for a penalty in the 40th minute, but their attempt was turned down. Later, Marc-Andre ter Stegen ensured a brilliant save before Celta's Hugo Mallo went too wide off the post.

Information Pedri inks this record

As per Opta, Pedri has scored eight goals in the Spanish top-flight with only 16 shots on target and netting each of his last four attempts. Meanwhile, he netted only his second goal in La Liga this season.

Information Ter Stegen saves the day for Barca

As per Opta, Ter Stegen has saved 19 of his 20 shots on target faced in La Liga 2022-23. Notably, his 95% save percentage is the best in the competition and the best in the top five European Leagues among goalkeepers with five-plus saves.

Standings Barcelona dethrone Real Madrid in La Liga standings

Barcelona own the top spot in the La Liga 2022-23 standings. They have tallied 22 points (W7, D1) and enjoy a Goal Difference (GD) of +19. Real Madrid (22) follow suit, with a GD of +12. Athletic Club (17) and Atletico Madrid (16) trail them. Meanwhile, Celta Vigo are seated 11th (10), with three wins, a draw, and four losses.