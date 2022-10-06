Sports

Australia announce squad for England T20Is: Details here

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 06, 2022, 12:02 pm 2 min read

Aaron Finch will be leading the Aussies (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

The Australian cricket team will take on England for a three-match series, starting Sunday. Australia, who host the ICC T20 World Cup this month, will utilize the series against England as preparations leading up to the mega tourney. A 14-member squad has been named for the 1st encounter. A 17-member squad has been announced for the second and third matches. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

The management has taken some important decisions, resting regular players Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, and Adam Zampa for the first T20I against England.

Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, and Nathan Ellis have joined the Australian squad in Perth, where the first T20I will be held.

Notably, Stoinis, Richardson, and Agar are part of the World Cup squad.

Information Australia's squad for 1st T20I against England

Australia's squad for 1st T20I against England: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Josh Inglis, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Nathan Ellis, Kane Richardson.

Information Australia's squad for the remaining two T20Is

Australia's squad for the remaining two T20Is against England: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Josh Inglis, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson.

AUS vs WI Australia beat West Indies in 1st T20I

Australia are involved in a 2-match series versus the West Indies. They sealed the first T20I at the Carrara Oval on Wednesday. The Men in Yellow chased down 146, with skipper Aaron Finch leading the charge. He helped Australia recover after they were reduced to 58/5. Matthew Wade (39*) finished it off as the match went down to the wire.