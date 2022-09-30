Sports

Babar Azam becomes joint-fastest to 3,000 T20I runs

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 30, 2022, 09:40 pm 2 min read

Babar stood out for Pakistan (Photo credit: Twitter/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan cricket team skipper Babar Azam struck his 27th T20I fifty in the sixth match against England. Babar stood out for his side with another classy knock. Babar was patient as he read the situation well. He is now the joint-fastest to 3,000 runs in the format, equaling Virat Kohli. Here we present the key records scripted by Babar.

Records Babar matches Kohli's record; becomes 5th batter with 3,000-plus runs

Babar has gone past the 3,000-run mark in his 81st inning, matching Kohli. Notably, these two players are the only two batters to reach the milestone in less than 100 innings. Babar has become the fifth batter to get past 3,000-runs. Rohit Sharma (3,694), Kohli (3,663), Martin Guptill (3,497), and Paul Stirling (3,011) are the others. He is also the 4th-highest scorer now.

Stats Babar smashes his 4th fifty versus England, surpasses 500 runs

Babar batted until the end for Pakistan as the hosts managed 169/6 in 20 overs. Babar remained unbeaten on 87 from 59 balls. He slammed seven fours and three sixes. He has raced to 3,035 runs at an average of 43.98. He now has 27 fifties and two tons. Babar slammed his 4th fifty versus England, besides getting to 556 runs at 55.60.

Information 50 sixes for Babar

Babar, who slammed three sixes in the match, now has 50 maximums overall. He is now the sixth Pakistani batter to slam 50-plus sixes.