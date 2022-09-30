Sports

2022 National Games: Mirabai Chanu wins gold in weightlifting

Written by V Shashank Sep 30, 2022, 06:20 pm 2 min read

Mirabai Chanu lifted a total of 191 kgs (Source: Twitter/@Media_sai)

Ace Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu garnered gold in the women's 49kg category at the 36th National Games on Friday. The two-time Commonwealth Games gold-winner bested fellow Manipuri Sanjita Chanu with a total lift of 191 kgs (Snatch 84kg and Clean and Jerk 107 kgs). Mirabai dazzled in her second National Games appearance despite nursing a wrist injury. She pocketed gold at the 2022 CWG.

Performance Here's how things panned out for Mirabai

In Snatch, Mirabai lifted 81kg in her early attempt before a clean effort of 84kg in the second attempt. Mirabai didn't turn up for the third attempt. In Clean and Jerk, the 28-year-old managed 103kg early on before lifting 107kg in her next attempt. The efforts were enough to garner her gold at the event. Meanwhile, Sanjita lifted a total of 187kg, finishing second.

Words 'It is a proud moment for me'

"It is a proud moment for me to represent Manipur at the National Games, and the excitement doubled when I was asked to lead the contingent at the opening ceremony. It normally gets hectic to attend opening ceremonies as my event starts early the next day, but I felt I must challenge myself this time around," said Mirabai after the top-notch win.

Olympics Mirabai aced the proceedings in Tokyo

Mirabai had earlier won the silver medal in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. She helped India seal a medal in the 49kg category. She went for 110kg in her first attempt to be assured of an Olympic medal in clean and jerk. She also cleared 115kg in her second attempt. After missing 117kg in the third, Mirabai settled for silver.

Achievements Mirabai has won several medals at top events

Mirabai has won four medals at the Commonwealth Championships, including three top-place finishes. She won the bronze medal at the 2020 Asian Championships. She also won gold at the 2017 World Championships. Besides the aforementioned, Chanu is a three-time medalist at the Commonwealth Games. She had to content herself with silver in 2014 before winning gold in 2018 and 2022.

