India to host maiden MotoGP race in 2023: Details here

Written by V Shashank Edited by Rajdeep Saha Sep 30, 2022, 05:24 pm 3 min read

MotoGP will feature for the first time in India (Source: Twitter/@CormacGP)

Happening news awaits Indian MotoGP fans as India makes its debut on the MotoGP calendar for the 2023 season. The premium motorcycle road racing event will take place at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. It's a historical move by MotoGP as it intends to expand the sport and the fanbase across regions. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

India is a rapidly growing market for two-wheelers and arguably one of the world's greatest markets in this regard.

With over 200 million motorcycles on the roads, it's natural for the manufacturers of the MotoGP paddock to expand their market in India.

Plus, there's a growing fanbase within the nation toward motorsport and motorcycle racing which could grow exponentially with this decision.

BREAKING: India calls in 2023! 🇮🇳



Statement 'India is a key market for motorcyle industry'

"We have a lot of fans in India and we're excited to be able to bring the sport to them," said Carmelo Ezpeleta, chief executive officer of Dorna, MotoGP commercial rights holder. "India is also a key market for the motorcycle industry and therefore, by extension, for MotoGP, as the pinnacle of the two-wheeled world, " added Ezpeleta.

Bharat GP Behold the Bharat Grand Prix!

The Bharat Grand Prix (Bharat GP) has been given the September 22-24 slot on the provisional calendar, subject to the contract and circuit homologation being finalized. It will be one of the 23 Grand Prix on the MotoGP 2023 calendar. India joins Kazakhstan among the latest entrants to hold the event next year. Dorna Sports also announced Kazakhstan's induction on the calendar last week.

Circuit Buddh International Circuit to do the honors

Interestingly, the Buddh International Circuit was previously used for hosting F1 races, the first of which was held back in 2011. F1 legend and four-time champion Sebastian Vettel won his final World Drivers' Championship at this venue in 2013. However, the Indian Grand Prix was suspended for 2014 and subsequently canceled due to a tax dispute with the Government of Uttar Pradesh.

Information The circuit has a rich history

After F1's departure from India, the circuit played host to Asian Road Racing Championship (2016) and MRF Challenge (2012-13, 2017). It will be used for the maiden edition of the F4 Indian Championship and Formula Indian Regional Championship, taking place this year.

MotoGP MotoGP 2022 has reached its business end

The 74th edition of the FIM (International Motorcycling Federation) racing commenced with the Qatar motorcycle Grand Prix in March. Defending champion and French ace Fabio Quartararo tops the standings (219 points). The Yamaha driver is followed by Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia (201). Meanwhile, Ducati have already secured the Constructors' championship despite four races remaining. The action shifts to Thailand GP scheduled for October 2.