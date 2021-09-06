Formula 1: Valtteri Bottas to join Alfa Romeo in 2022

Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas will race for Alfa Romeo from 2022 onwards. Bottas' exit from Mercedes has paved the way for George Russell to partner Lewis Hamilton from 2022. Bottas will join Alfa Romeo on a multi-year deal after five seasons with Mercedes. Meanwhile, Russell's promotion from Williams to Mercedes is expected to follow later this week. Here are further details.

Chapter

A new chapter in my racing career is opening: Bottas

Bottas said he is excited to join Alfa Romeo for 2022 and beyond. "A new chapter in my racing career is opening: I'm excited to join Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN for 2022 and beyond for what is going to be a new challenge with an iconic manufacturer," Bottas said. Bottas added that Alfa Romeo is a brand that needs no introduction.

Vasseur

Frederic Vasseur says it's a pleasure to welcome Bottas

Alfa Romeo team principal, Frederic Vasseur said: "It is a pleasure to welcome Valtteri to the team and we are looking forward to our journey together. With him, we bring to Hinwil a strong team player with experience at the sharp end of the grid." Vasseur added that Bottas is the right driver to help Alfa Romeo make a step forward.

Performance

Bottas has won nine races with Mercedes

Finnish driver Bottas has won nine races in five years since he joined Mercedes in 2017 as a replacement for Nico Rosberg, who retired after winning the 2016 championship title. The 32-year-old experienced driver has proved a capable back-up to Hamilton but has not been able to consistently challenge the seven-time champion. He has finished third, fifth, and second (twice) for Mercedes until now.

Information

Bottas has earned 54 podium finishes for Mercedes

Bottas has earned 54 podium finishes for Mercedes. His best performance was in 2019 when he ended on the podium 15 times. In the F1 2021 season, Bottas is placed third in terms of points. He has earned seven podium finishes so far.