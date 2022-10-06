Sports

AUS vs WI, 2nd T20I: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

AUS vs WI, 2nd T20I: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 06, 2022, 02:43 pm 3 min read

Australia have a 2-1 lead in the two-match series (Source: Twitter/ @ICC)

After clinching the series opener, Australia will like to seal the deal against West Indies in the second and final T20I. The opening game was a low-scoring thriller which went right down to the wire. Australia were struggling in their chase of 146. However, timely knocks from skipper Aaron Finch and Matthew Wade took the side over the line in the penultimate delivery.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Gabba in Brisbane will host this duel on Friday (October 7). The content will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network (1:40 PM IST) and live-streamed on the SonyLIV app. The venue has hosted five T20Is so far and with the first-innings being 166. While the track will be good for batting, spinners can be impactful in middle overs.

Australia Australia aiming a series win

The hosts surprised many with their playing combination in the series opener. While Steve Smith was left out of XI, Aaron Finch demoted himself to number four, allowing Cameron Green to open alongside David Warner. Except for Wade (39) and Finch (58), no other batter could make a mark. Josh Hazlewood took three wickets while Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins dismissed two batters apiece.

WI West Indies' T20 WC preparations not ideal

As far as West Indies are concerned, their playing combination looks far from settled. While opener Kyle Mayers scored 39, no other batter from top seven could cross 20. Odean Smith boosted the score to 145/9 with a timely 27-run cameo. However, the visitors put up a good fight while defending the low score. Besides Mayers, all other five bowlers were among the wickets.

Information A look at the head-to-head record in T20Is

The head-to-head record smiles in favour of West Indies. The two sides have clashed in 18 T20Is so far and the Caribbean side has crossed the line 10 times. The remaining games were clinched by Australia. At home, however, the Aussies enjoy a 3-1 lead.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

Australia (Probable XI): David Warner, Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh, Aaron Finch (C), Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade (WK), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood West Indies (Probable XI): Brandon King, Johnson Charles/ Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (C & WK), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Raymon Reifer, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell

Stats Who are the key performers?

David Warner has enjoyed batting against West Indies in the format, having scored 414 runs in 11 games at a strike rate of 155.05. Josh Hazlewood, during the opening game, became the fastest Australian to scalp 50 T20I wickets. He achieved the milestone in 34 games. With 555 runs in 19 games, Nicholas Pooran is the fifth-highest run-getter in T20Is this year.

Fantasy Picks Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Fantasy XI (option 1): David Warner (VC), Kyle Mayers, Brendon King, Nicholas Pooran, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Jason Holder (C), Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood. Fantasy XI (option 2): Matthew Wade, David Warner, Brandon King, Aaron Finch, Jason Holder (VC), Kyle Mayers (C), Cameron Green, Yannic Cariah, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.