Shreyas Iyer hammers his 2nd ODI century: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 09, 2022, 08:50 pm 1 min read

Shreyas Iyer has hammered a sparkling century (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

Indian middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer has hammered a sparkling century in the ongoing 2nd ODI versus South Africa in Ranchi on Sunday. He shared a superb 161-run stand for the third wicket alongside Ishan Kishan, who hit 93. Iyer has brought up his second ODI century as India are on the verge of winning the game. SA had earlier won the first match.

Numbers 2nd ton for Shreyas as he surpasses 1,200 ODI runs

Playing his 32nd match, Iyer got on to play a superb knock, bringing up his century in 103 balls. He got to his century with a boundary, slamming 14 fours so far. Shreyas has surpassed the 1,200-run mark in ODI cricket. He now has 2 tons and 12 fifties under his belt. Shreyas has also notched his highest ODI score.

IND vs SA India need 279 runs to win the match

Team India needs 279 runs to win the second ODI in Ranchi and level the three-match series. Put to bat, South Africa struggled at first but got themselves out of their misery. Crunch fifties from Reeza Hendricks (74) and Aiden Markram (79) set the foundation for a competitive total (278/7). For India, seamer Mohammed Siraj shone with three wickets to his name.

