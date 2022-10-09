Sports

Elise Mertens wins 2022 Jasmin Open: Key stats

Elise Mertens downed Alize Cornet in straight sets to claim the 2022 Jasmin Open on Sunday. Mertens grabbed the first set 6-2 before dominating the second in style, winning 6-0. Notably, this was the first edition of the Jasmin Open which was held in Tunisia. Mertens has sealed her maiden title in 2022 and a seventh overall. Here's more.

Journey Mertens' journey in the tourney

Mertens started her Jasmin Open journey by beating Jacqueline Christian 6-1, 6-1. In the second round, she overcame Despina Papamichail 5-7, 6-1, 6-2. In the quarters, Mertens defeated Moyuka Uchijima 6-0, 3-6, 6-4. She overcame Claire Liu in the semis on Saturday, prevailing 6-4, 6-2. And now, she overcame Cornet in style to cap off a superb tournament.

Information Key stats of the match

Mertens served one ace compared to Cornet's zero. Mertens committed one double fault as well. Mertens had an 86% win on the first serve. She converted five out of nine break points. She won 58 points in total.

Twitter Post Champ!

A SUPERB showing from @elise_mertens 🏆



She claims her seventh career singles title on the Hologic WTA Tour, defeating Cornet 6-2, 6-0 in Monastir!#JasminOpen pic.twitter.com/mQas8KspOQ — wta (@WTA) October 9, 2022

Information Mertens races to a 3-2 record over Cornet

Mertens now has a 3-2 tally in terms of win-loss record versus Cornet. Notably, number 3 seed Cornet advanced to her first final of the season after defeating Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 6-3 in the semis.