US Open: Carlos Alcaraz pips Jannik Sinner in second-longest match

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 08, 2022, 04:19 pm 2 min read

Alcaraz and Sinner played the second-longest match ever at US Open (Photo credit: Twitter/@usopen)

Carlos Alcaraz prevailed against Jannik Sinner in a record-breaking men's singles quarter-final match at the 2022 US Open. The Spaniard tasted success in what was the second-longest match in the history of the US Open. Alcaraz went on to earn an impressive 6-3, 6-7(7), 6-7(0), 7-5, 6-3 win. He saved one match point in the fourth set. Here we decode the key stats.

Record Second-longest match in US Open history

Alcaraz won the match in five hours and 15 minutes. This is now the second-longest contest in the history of the US Open. Notably, the match ended at 2:50 AM (local time). As per ATP, the longest match in the year-end Slam event came in the 1992 semi-finals between Sweden's Stefan Edberg and American Michael Chang.

Do you know? Alcaraz registers these stunning feats

As per ATP, Alcaraz has become the youngest Grand Slam men's semi-finalist, since Rafael Nadal, 19, at the 2005 Roland Garros. Alcaraz is now the youngest US Open men's semi-finalist since Pete Sampras, 19, in 1990.

Match stats Decoding the match stats

Alcaraz served five aces compared to Sinner's eight. However, he made lesser double faults (5) to Sinner's 11. Alcaraz had a 63% win on the first serve. He converted 11 out of 26 break points. Sinner won two tie breaks. Alcaraz also clocked 58 winners compared to his 38 unforced errors.

Information 2-2 in terms of H2H win-loss record

This was the fourth career meeting between the two players. With this win, Alcaraz has improved his tally against Sinner to 2-2. Notably, Sinner had won both matches against Alcaraz earlier this year at Wimbledon and Umag, Croatia.

Slams Alcaraz seals his maiden semi-final appearance

Alcaraz now owns a 22-7 win-loss record at Grand Slam events, including 9-1 at US Open. He made his US Open debut last year and had made it to the quarters. This time, he has managed to go a step above. This is also his maiden semi-final appearance at Grand Slams. He had earlier also reached the quarters at Roland Garros this year.

Do you know? Alcaraz will face Tiafoe in the semis

Alcaraz will take on Frances Tiafoe in the semis. 22nd seed Tiafoe overcame 9th seed Andrey Rublev in the quarters. Tiafoe won that match 7-6, 7-6, 6-4 in straight sets. Alcaraz and Tiafoe have met once so far with the latter winning that match.