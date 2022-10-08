Sports

Elise Mertens beats Claire Liu to reach Jasmin Open final

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 08, 2022

Elise Mertens downed Claire Liu (Photo credit: Twitter/@elise_mertens)

Elise Mertens downed Claire Liu in straight sets to reach the final of 2022 Jasmin Open on Saturday. Mertens grabbed the first set 6-4 before dominating the second in style, winning 6-2. Notably, this is the first edition of the Jasmin Open which is being held in Tunisia. Mertens is chasing her maiden title in 2022 and a seventh overall. Here's more.

Do you know? Mertens' journey to the final

Mertens started her Jasmin Open journey by beating Jacqueline Christian 6-1, 6-1. In the second round, she overcame Despina Papamichail 5-7, 6-1, 6-2. In the quarters, Mertens defeated Moyuka Uchijima 6-0, 3-6, 6-4. And now, she overcame Liu, who ousted top seed Ons Jabeur yesterday.

Stats Key numbers for Mertens

Mertens now has a 25-20 win-loss record in 2022. She has also equaled the proceedings versus Liu in terms of head-to-head at 1-1. Prior to this match, Liu had beaten Mertens at the 2022 Japan Open. Mertens has reached her maiden women's singles final in 2022. She will face Alize Cornet in the final tomorrow. She has a 2-2 win-loss record versus Cornet.

Information Number 3 seed Cornet advances

Number 3 seed Cornet advanced to her first final of the season after defeating Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 6-3. As per WTA, Cornet is into her first final since 2021 Chicago without losing a set, beating Laura Pigossi, Harriet Dart, Tamara Zidansek, and Kudermetova.