Serie A 2022-23, Inter overcome Sassuolo 2-1: Key stats

Oct 08, 2022

Inter claimed their fifth win of the Serie A 2022-23 season (Source: Twitter/@Inter)

Edin Dzeko's brace guided Inter to a 2-1 win over Sassuolo on matchday 9 of Serie A 2022-23. The Bosnian forward broke the deadlock at the dawn of halftime before Davide Frattesi scored the equalizer in the second half. Dzeko's header sealed the deal for the visitors and garnered them valuable three points in the contest. Here are the key stats.

Match How did the match pan out?

Sassuolo were the better side in the first half but failed to find the back of the net on a couple of occasions. Dzeko garnered a lead for the visitors with a sensational low volley from Denzel Dumfries' assist. Armand Lauriente and Kristian Thorstvedt missed from close ranges. Sassuolo pulled one back before substitute Henrikh Mkhitaryan found an unmarked Dzeko to double the lead.

Dzeko 100-plus Serie A goals for Dzeko

As per Opta, Dzeko (36y 205days) has become the third oldest player to attain 100 goals in the history of Serie A, ranking behind Goran Pandev (37y 268days) and Sergio Pellissier (37y 243days). He now owns 101 goals in 244 appearances in the Italian top-flight. Meanwhile, Dzeko has raced to 16 goals in 45 appearances for Inter in Serie A.

Standings A look at the Serie A 2022-23 standings

Inter are currently at the seventh spot in the Italian top-flight. The Nerazzurri have mustered 15 points from five wins in nine games, besides four losses. Napoli are seated atop with 20 points, followed by Atalanta (20), Udinese (19), and Lazio (17). Meanwhile, Sassuolo are seated ninth with 12 points in the kitty (W3, L3, D3).

Do you know? Unique record for Dzeko

As per Opta, Dzeko has become the oldest player to score more than two goals with Inter in a Serie A fixture, surpassing Sinisa Mihajlovic in 2005 versus AS Roma.